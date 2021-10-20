Daniel Riolo gets carried away during the debate on Miss France in Estelle Midi!

Heated debate in Estelle Midi, this Tuesday, October 19, 2021, about the Miss France program… Columnist Daniel Riolo was particularly annoyed with his teammate Catherine Rambert!
All polemicists have only one subject left: Miss France! This Monday, October 18, 2021, the association Dare feminism! attacked the organizers of the Miss France industrial tribunal competition for non-compliance with the Labor Code and discrimination. The collective criticizes in particular that the candidates “participate in a show and therefore perform a work service“, for which they should be paid. The organization also taking the opportunity to highlight certain discriminatory points of the rules of the beauty contest based on the physical appearance of young women. A theme that Estelle Denis has chosen to submit to her debaters, this Tuesday, October 19, in his program broadcast on RMC and RMC Story.
Tense exchanges between Daniel Riolo and Catherine Rambert
But difficult that the spirits do not warm up a little … While all the guests of the day were struggling to find common ground on the reasons to look or not at the election of Miss France … The debate became again more stormy when Daniel Riolo started loading the collective, incriminating ideology “deconstructive“who would hide behind … Revolted by these words, Catherine Rambert, also invited to debate, was quick to cut his comrade to share his point of view on the obsolete aspects of the competition, which will take place on December 11 on TF1. “Oh la la la … Catherine, you’re starting to get drunk! Because I’m talking about Dare feminism, there!“sharply rebuffed Daniel Riolo, the journalist, who did not intend to let it be like this, to retort in the same tone:”But you push me too, by not respecting women !“
Strong opinions!
“Stop both of you, stop!“, finally intervened the presenter ofEstelle Midi, after a few games between his polemicists and to give the floor to the president of the association. Guest of France Info, this morning, the new president of the company Miss France, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, had also responded to Dare feminism! : “I can’t take any more of the guilt of these young women who, by choice, decided to participate in the program. I find it archaic not to consider that women are going to decide what they are going to do with their lives.“