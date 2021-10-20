deadly attack on a bus in Damascus

At least fourteen people, mostly soldiers, were killed and three others wounded in an attack on a bus in the heart of Damascus. Shortly after the attack, regime artillery fire hit a town in Idlib province

Two bombs exploded when a bus carrying soldiers passed under a bridge in Damascus. The blasts echoed across much of the Syrian capital, reports our correspondent in Beirut, Paul Khalifeh. A third explosive device was discovered and defused by army fireworks, according to the official Syrian agency Sana.

The Syrian authorities did not say whether it was a suicide attack or a remotely operated bomb. Images released by local media show a bus that was completely charred after the emergency services and firefighters intervened.

A breach in the security system

Since Syrian government troops regained control of Damascus and its suburbs about three years ago, relative calm has reigned and attacks are rare. The most recent took place a year ago, when the Sunni mufti of Damascus province, Adnane al-Afyouni, was killed in the explosion of a bomb placed in his vehicle. But this attack had taken place in Qoudsaya, a close suburb of Damascus.

The attack on Wednesday is therefore an exceptional fact and constitutes a breach in the security system deployed in the Syrian capital and its periphery. It has not yet been claimed but the enemies are multiple. Different opposition groups in the North, the Islamic State organization in the East.





All eyes are on the rebel groups in Idlib, the last pocket of Syrian territory to escape Damascus’s control. It is dominated by the Islamist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Cham but many smaller groups are still active. ” We are in a type of incident that has already happened in the past, explains Thomas Pierret, of the Institute for Research and Studies on the Arab and Muslim World. It’s still a bit the same modus operandi: bomb attacks against buses transporting soldiers to Damascus and its region. The last time, he continues, was in early August and at the time it was claimed by the Hurras al-Din organization, an organization which is therefore based in Idlib.

” Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has not been carrying out operations outside Idlib lately, and it is not in their best interest at all as they are trying not to sabotage the ceasefire negotiated by Turkey and the Russia. So the Idlib groups that carry out attacks outside the province are rather groups that seek to sabotage this ceasefire or to shine, because they have less and less room to maneuver in the process. Idlib region. And in particular, for Hurras al-Din, gradually strangled by Hayat Tahrir al-Cham who arrests their leader, who prevents to operate. But in the past, we have also had attacks of this type claimed by other groups, sort of remnants of the Free Syrian Army in the Damascus region. “

Idlib also hit

A few minutes after this attack, artillery fire from the regime hit a town in the province of Idlib. There are reportedly dozens of injured and 11 dead, including at least two children on their way to school. The region is one of the last pockets of Syrian territory to escape Damascus’ control; it is populated by 3 million inhabitants, half of whom are displaced persons.

Idlib is supposed to be protected by a ceasefire, but for several months the regime seems to have decided to retake the area by fire by increasing the bombardments.