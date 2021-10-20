Deadly attack on a military bus in Damascus

At least 14 people were killed and others injured in a bomb attack on a military bus in Damascus, Syria on Wednesday, state television reported. An attack followed by regime bombardments on rebel areas in Idleb province.

A bomb attack targeted a military bus in Damascus, Syria on Wednesday (October 20), killing at least 14 people and injuring three, state news agency Sana reported. The attack, the deadliest in the Syrian capital in more than four years, has not been claimed, but government forces bombed an hour later in Idleb province, the last major jihadist and rebel stronghold in the north. west of the country, killing at least 13, including ten civilians.

“Around 6:45 am (3:45 GMT) this Wednesday morning, during the passage of a night military bus in the city of Damascus” near a strategic bridge, this one “was targeted by an attack terrorist with two explosive devices that were attached to the bus, killing fourteen people and injuring several, “Sana said, citing a military source.

A specialized army team also “dismantled a third device that fell from the bus after the explosion,” added the same source, while images released by the Syrian agency showed rescuers inspecting the bus completely charred.

Bombing of the rebel stronghold of Idleb

About an hour after the attack in Damascus, army bombardments killed 13 people including 10 civilians and a fighter in the rebel stronghold of Idleb, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH). Among the civilians are a woman and three children, said the same source, who said 26 were injured.

These are the deadliest bombings on Idleb since the truce negotiated by Turkey – which supports Syrian rebels – and the regime’s ally Russia, in force since March 2020 in the region.





“At 8 am, we woke up under the bombardments. The children were terrified and screamed, we did not know what to do or where to go,” Bilal Trissi, a father of two living near to AFP, told AFP. ‘Ariha, the targeted area.

At the hospital where the victims were taken, an AFP correspondent saw a man screaming and crying next to the remains of a 10-year-old girl.

The stronghold of Idleb (northwest), in the sights of the regime, is dominated by Hayat Tahrir al-Cham (HTS), ex-Syrian branch of al-Qaeda and great enemy of the Islamic State group.

A country that remains fragmented

The attack in Damascus and the bombings in Idleb call into question the rhetoric of the Syrian regime on an end to the war and a return to stability. For months, the regime of Bashar al-Assad has been trying to get his country out of international isolation to allow reconstruction and the return of investment projects.

After suffering large losses at the start of the war, the Syrian regime took over a large part of the territory, supported from 2015 by Russia, whose intervention is widely considered to be a major turning point in the conflict.

Also supported by militias linked to Iran, the regime now controls almost all major cities. But the country remains fragmented. The Kurds supported by the United States still control the northeast of the country, while other areas of the north are under the control of jihadists and rebels or even Turkish forces and their Syrian auxiliaries.

For its part, the Islamic State group saw its “caliphate” falter under the impact of successive offensives in Iraq and Syria, which respectively proclaimed their victory against the jihadists at the end of 2017 and in 2019. Since then, the Islamic State organization continues to carry out deadly attacks, mainly in the great desert that stretches from central Syria to the east.

Triggered in 2011 by the repression of pro-democracy protests, the war in Syria left around half a million dead according to OSDH and caused the displacement of half of the pre-war population.

