Delphine reveals a scene that took place off the air with Christelle

Several farmers of the 16th season of Love is in the meadow have already made their choice. Although initially charmed by Vanessa, much more enterprising than her competitor, Hervé finally chose to keep Stéphanie. Daughter of farmers, like him, she seemed to suit his expectations better. On the advice of his mother and his sisters, he therefore decided in the early morning to put an end to his love triangle to devote himself only to the beautiful eyes of his caregiver. He is not the only one to have made a decision since Delphine, too, has chosen to separate from one of her suitors. As viewers expected, she decided to continue the one-on-one adventure with Ghyslaine, which she fell in love with during speed-dating.

“I found her calmer and softer than Christelle, but love at first sight was something that disturbed me, that’s for sure, and I wanted confirmation,” she admits today in 20 Minutes columns. It must be said that with Christelle, the agreement was not really good.





From the first moments on the farm, the atmosphere was electric within the trio formed by Delphine, Ghyslaine and Christelle. In competition, the two contenders of the arborist have not stopped sending spikes. A situation the farmer expected. But what she had not planned, however, is that she herself would experience tensions with her contender Christelle. (…)

