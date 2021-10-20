Demon Slayer generates a big jackpot, the ranking of its sales unveiled

Demon Slayer (also called Kimetsu no Yaiba in Japanese) has become a worldwide phenomenon thanks to the quality art direction of its adaptation. A triumph that can be assessed with the figures, and which does not seem to stop shortly.

It will not have escaped anyone’s notice: Demon slayer is one of the Japanese works whose success has crossed borders. And it is measured in numbers: Japanese media Toyo Keizai reports that the merchandising (sales of products related to the work) generated approximately 6.7 billion euros. That’s pretty much the amount Microsoft spent to buy Bethesda.

A success due to the manga Kimetsu no Yaiba …

And if Demon slayer generated so much revenue, mainly through the sale of the original work. Sales of the manga, in Japan alone, exceeded 330 million euros in revenue in 2020. A success that can also be seen through other indicators: if it is finished today, the manga of Koyoharu Gotoge is the one which sold the most in Japan between 2019 and 2020. And this is a feat rare enough to note: in recent years, the throne has rarely escaped the One piece by Eiichiro Oda.

Some loose figures Manga 2019 sales: € 75 million in revenue in Japan

Manga sales 2020: € 332 million in revenue in Japan

DVD / Bluray sales of the animated series: € 9.7 million in revenue

DVD / Bluray animated series sales (volume 1 ~ 6): revenue 800 million yen (€ 6 million)

Bluray animated series DVD sales (volume 7 ~ 11): 500 million yen in revenue (3.7 million €)

Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train (cinema operation): 51.7 billion yen in revenue (390.3 million €)

… But also to the film The Infinity Train

While the revenue from DVD sales is well below other products, that does not mean that the animated adaptation of the series is not a hit. The proof lies in the figures made by the film The Infinity Train, a direct follow-up to the events that appeared in season 1 of the anime. In addition to the revenue generated that exceeds1 those achieved by the manga in 2020, the film achieved 28,690,000 entries into Japan. It is quite simply the record on the archipelago. The previous one was held by Chiriho’s Journey by Hayao Miyazaki (2001) with 23 5,000,000 entries.





Kimetsu no Yaiba will not stop in 2022

We can also consider that such income will not stop so quickly. If the manga did indeed end in Japan with volume n ° 23, some countries like France are only at the 19th. In addition, last week was marked by the arrival of the game Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles, a faithful but not very ambitious adaptation of the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge. In addition, season 2 of Kimetsu no Yaiba is expected from December 05 in Japan and should therefore revive the enthusiasm of fans of the license (as well as the cash machine) for the beginning of 2022.. In short, Demon Slayer has not finished talking about him.

As a reminder, season 1 of Demon Slayer as well as the film can be watched on Wakanim. However, season 1 of the anime is also expected on Netflix, starting November 1.

Source : Toyo Keizai, relayed by Adala News