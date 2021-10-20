More

    Deploy Seismographs to Misty Meadows or Catty Corner in Fortnite, Containment Season 8 Pro Challenge – Breakflip

    You will have to deploy seismographs in Fortnite to complete one of the challenges of the Containment NPC Pro! We explain how to do it.

    New quests have arrived in Fortnite this Tuesday, October 19, with the arrival of new NPCs, and therefore new quests to complete! Among these, we find the challenges of Containment Pro. As always, 5 quests are available, to be unlocked one after the other.

    The first of these quests requires Deploy seismographs at Misty Meadows or Catty Corner ”. But where are these seismographs to deploy? What is their location in Fortnite? We detail all this below, to validate the quest quickly!

    Where to deploy seismographs in Fortnite?

    To succeed in this challenge, go to either Misty meadows, either to Catty corner ! Once in one of these two cities, you can simply walk around and try to find these seismographs, which will appear in translucent blue, and deploy them. But you can also help yourself from the screenshots below, which will give you their precise location. The seismographs do not appear on it, but it is indeed their location:

    fortnite-location-seismograph-1Location of a seismograph at Catty Corner

    fortnite-location-seismograph-2Location of a seismograph at Catty Corner


    fortnite-location-seismograph-3Location of a seismograph at Catty Corner

    fortnite-location-seismograph-4Location of a seismograph in Misty Meadows

    fortnite-location-seismograph-5Location of a seismograph in Misty Meadows

    Simply interact with these seismographs to deploy them, and be able to validate the quest. This is the first quest in the Containment Pro challenge series in Fortnite. The next one will ask you to exterminate Mini-Pufts with a pickaxe!

    Published on 10/19/2021 2:50 PM

    By Azilliz


    Stuart

