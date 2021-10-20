Deploy Seismographs to Misty Meadows or Catty Corner in Fortnite, Containment Season 8 Pro Challenge – Breakflip

You will have to deploy seismographs in Fortnite to complete one of the challenges of the Containment NPC Pro! We explain how to do it.

New quests have arrived in Fortnite this Tuesday, October 19, with the arrival of new NPCs, and therefore new quests to complete! Among these, we find the challenges of Containment Pro. As always, 5 quests are available, to be unlocked one after the other.

The first of these quests requires “ Deploy seismographs at Misty Meadows or Catty Corner ”. But where are these seismographs to deploy? What is their location in Fortnite? We detail all this below, to validate the quest quickly!

Where to deploy seismographs in Fortnite?

To succeed in this challenge, go to either Misty meadows, either to Catty corner ! Once in one of these two cities, you can simply walk around and try to find these seismographs, which will appear in translucent blue, and deploy them. But you can also help yourself from the screenshots below, which will give you their precise location. The seismographs do not appear on it, but it is indeed their location:

Location of a seismograph at Catty Corner

Location of a seismograph at Catty Corner





Location of a seismograph at Catty Corner

Location of a seismograph in Misty Meadows

Location of a seismograph in Misty Meadows

Simply interact with these seismographs to deploy them, and be able to validate the quest. This is the first quest in the Containment Pro challenge series in Fortnite. The next one will ask you to exterminate Mini-Pufts with a pickaxe!

Are you looking for a Discord FR on Fortnite ? Join our community server: chat with enthusiasts and be informed of the latest articles!