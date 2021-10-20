Didier Raoult: this astonishing proposition that he refused

Invited on the plateau of Touche Pas à Mon Poste this Tuesday, October 19, Didier Raoult confided in a proposal categorically refused.

More than a year after being hoisted up to the status of savior by advocating hydroxychloroquine against the coronavirus, Didier Raoult has lost its luster. Became controversial figure, known for his temperament or for having manhandled many journalists, he decided to resume writing – he has already signed several scientific works – and to confide freely. This Tuesday, October 19, the infectious disease specialist was the guest of Cyril Hanouna in Do not touch My TV to evoke the release of his new book, titled Beyond the chloroquine case, published by Michel Lafon on October 14, 2021. If he decided to look into writing a book, the scientist was also ousted from the leadership of the IHU Méditerranée Infection de Marseille in September 2021. He will give up his place after a last year in office.

What to wonder what he plans for his future. Cyril Hanouna, who had already collected his confidences before Tuesday, October 19, could he offer her a place at his table? “I could listen to it for hours“, he confessed to his columnists. Before questioning his guest on a possible career in television. He was certainly disappointed with her response. “I was offered“, told Didier Raoult, “but it’s not my job.“He even said to himself”surprised“by the enthusiasm he arouses, just like that received by the YouTube channel of the IHU he runs.”It meets a need that people have for a source of information“, he underlined.

Didier Raoult shocked by his eviction from the IHU?

Meanwhile, the succession of Didier Raoult decides. The recruitment process, devoted to finding the one who will replace him or her at the head of the IHU Méditerranée Infection, has already been launched. The new director will be appointed no later than June 30, 2022 and may take up his duties September 30 of the same year, at the latest. A heartbreak for the 69-year-old infectious disease specialist, already overwhelmed by numerous criticisms from the public and members of the government? “I intended to stop my duties as director now but we could not do it because my scientific council, my board of directors, asked me to postpone it for a year given the Covid epidemic“, he told the LCI channel. Ready to sail towards new horizons, but the small screen will have to do without him.

