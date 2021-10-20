DIRECT. Covid-19: new health defense council this Wednesday

Follow the events of the day live:

10:45 am. New record for daily deaths in Russia. Russia has a new record of coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to an official report released. In the last 24 hours, 1,028 deaths have been recorded.

10:10 am. A case of the Delta subvariant identified in Israel. Israel has identified on its territory a first case of a sub-variant of the Delta, which is already circulating in several European countries. “The AY4.2 variant, which has been discovered in several European countries, has been identified in Israel,” the health ministry said. An 11-year-old child from Europe was a carrier of the sub-variant. He was identified at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and has been quarantined, the same source said, stressing that no other case has since been identified.

9.45 a.m. The still strong psychological distress among employees. Even if it is declining, the psychological distress of employees remains worrying. According to a survey on the psychological health of French employees carried out by OpinionWay, 38% of employees are in “psychological distress”, a decline of six points compared to the previous study (44%), carried out in the spring. But with 2.55 million employees affected according to the estimate of this survey, the number of cases of severe burnout “continues to explode”, jumping 25% compared to May. These “high levels of burnout can be explained by the exhaustion of 18 months of crisis” which led employees “to the end of their personal resources”.

9:35 am. A third dose for the inhabitants of Beijing as the Olympic Games approach. The city of Beijing now offers its inhabitants to be injected with a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine a few months before the Winter Olympics organized in the Chinese capital. China had fully vaccinated by mid-September more than a billion people (78% of the population), according to the Ministry of Health, thanks to Chinese vaccines from manufacturers Sinovac and Sinopharm. This decision comes when the city is in the home stretch before hosting the Winter Olympics (February 4-20, 2022), where the athletes will remain in an airtight bubble and where only spectators living in China will be allowed. Athletes will have the choice between being fully vaccinated or undergoing a 21-day quarantine upon their arrival on the territory.

9:25 am. Compulsory vaccination against Covid-19: 130,000 caregivers have still not received any dose. Of the 2.2 million health personnel subject to compulsory vaccination, according to our information, 130,000 have still not received a dose of vaccine. According to the Directorate General of Health, 15,000 professionals subject to compulsory vaccination who were suspended. Read our article.

9:15 am. The Defender of Rights is “worried” about the delisting of tests. The Defender of Rights, Claire Hédon, said she was “concerned” by the end of the reimbursement of Covid-19 screening tests, which, according to her, can be compared to a “disguised vaccination obligation”. Since October 15, tests are no longer reimbursed for people who are not fully vaccinated, with some exceptions (medical prescription, case of contact, recent positive test, contraindication to the vaccine). Claire Hédon judges that “this provision, which will affect in particular the most vulnerable people, presents a discriminatory risk”, by making more difficult “the screening of people far from the health system” as well as “precarious and / or isolated populations” .

9 hours. A health defense council must begin. After the heated debates in the National Assembly on the extension of the health pass, the government should take stock of the vaccination booster campaign. “Ultimately, 22 million of our fellow citizens are called upon to receive this reminder,” Olivier Véran said on Tuesday.

8:50 am. Contamination on the rise in Belgium. Between October 10 and 16, an average of 3,151 people were infected with Covid-19 every day, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute. This is a 50% increase from the previous week. Between October 13 and October 19, 79.1 daily hospital admissions of coronavirus patients were also recorded, up 41% from the previous reporting period.

8:35 am. Airports are asking for state support for security costs. The Airports Union has just asked for at least partial support by the State for security costs. France is the only country in Europe to make passengers bear the cost of safety and security measures via the airport tax. With the fall in traffic, the State had granted an advance of 300 million euros to all airports for the continuity of controls. “For 2021, the amount of the advance of 250 million euros will not be enough to cover expenses,” explains Thomas Juin, president of the Union of French airports in Les Echos. 100 million euros would be missing and no additional amount has been provided for in the amending finance law. ” This problem should also arise in 2022, with a deficit that could still reach 180 million.



7:50 a.m. 60,000 Interrail passes offered by the European Commission to young people to travel through Europe. After a one-year hiatus linked to the Covid crisis, 60,000 selected young Europeans will be able to explore Europe by train in 2022. Students only have ten days to submit their application to the DiscoverEU program. Young people must be born between July 1, 2001 and December 31, 2003. To obtain this pass, applicants must answer six questions about the European Union and the initiatives it has set up for young people. . Successful applicants will be able to travel up to a maximum of thirty days and the trip must take place between March 2022 and February 2023.

7:15 am. the Martinique University Hospital gives up imposing the health pass on its staff. The management of the CHU has decided to no longer require hospital staff to have a health pass to enter their service. The hospital center was subjected to a lively dispute from some of the staff on the health obligations which are nevertheless imposed everywhere in France. Officers who are not in compliance will need to perform a PCR test, according to a note from the facility manager.

7:10. Heated debate in the Assembly during the night on the sanitary pass until the summer of 2022. The examination of a new bill devoted to the Covid crisis, with the possibility of using the health pass until July 31 was stormy. Olivier Véran called for “not to disarm us even when the virus shows signs of weakness, (to) remain vigilant, actors, active so as not to leave the slightest hold to the virus”. For their part, elected officials from both right and left criticized a “blank check”, in a “state of exception” which is becoming “the norm”, with a country which for the last six years has lived for more than three years. under different states of emergency, between the attacks and the health crisis.

7 hours. Mexico accuses the WHO of “negligence” in not approving Sputnik. The Mexican president has been asking the WHO for a week to approve the Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese vaccine CanSino. He denounced the behavior of the WHO. “They’ve been on this for a long time […], I would say that it is rather negligence. ”

6:40 am. A commission of inquiry wants President Jaïr Bolsomanaro to be indicted for his management of the Covid crisis in Brazil. A Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (ICC) of the Brazilian Senate will demand the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for a series of “intentional” crimes during the Covid-19 pandemic which has left more than 600,000 dead in his country. The commission retained nine counts against Jair Bolsonaro, including “crime against humanity” and “prevarication”. This commission does not have the power to initiate legal proceedings itself, but its revelations could have a considerable political impact, as polls already show Jair Bolsonaro losing to ex-left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva one year away from the presidential election.

6.30 a.m. The Gates Foundation is investing $ 120 million for access to the anti-Covid pill. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced this investment to facilitate access for poor countries to promising treatment for Covid-19 in pill form. The American laboratory Merck has developed a drug, molnupiravir, which greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death when taken in the first days of infection. This treatment with tablets, which is therefore easy to administer, offers a much awaited alternative to vaccines, in particular for countries experiencing difficulties in accessing the latter. Its authorization is currently under evaluation by the United States Medicines Agency (FDA).

6:25 am. Moscow orders health restrictions. The city of Moscow has ordered its first health restrictions since the summer. The authorities of the Russian capital have ordered the compulsory vaccination of 80% of the employees of the services, against 60% currently, by January 1, 2022. The town hall also ordered the confinement of all unvaccinated over 60 years of the 25 October to February 25 and the teleworking of “at least 30%” of company staff.

6:20 am. Compulsory vaccination for parliamentarians in Canada. From now on, Canadian parliamentarians will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to sit in the House of Commons from the end of November.

6:15 am. Daily record of deaths in Ukraine. Ukraine has recorded 538 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, a record in this eastern European country hit by a new epidemic wave worsened by sluggish vaccination.

6:10 am. A new variant under surveillance in the UK. The British government, faced with an increase in Covid-19 contamination, has indicated that it is monitoring very closely “a new sub-variant spreading in the United Kingdom. At the moment, it has not been established that it is more contagious.

6:05 am. Bulgaria imposes a health pass. Bulgaria, vaccination dunce within the European Union, has announced the establishment of a health pass to try to counter the sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. This certificate will come into force Thursday in restaurants and hotels as well as in cultural places, sports halls and sporting events.