DIRECT. Covid-19: the Martinique University Hospital gives up imposing the health pass on its staff

Follow the events of the day live:

8:35 am. Airports are asking for state support for security costs. The Airports Union has just asked for at least partial support by the State for security costs. France is the only country in Europe to make passengers bear the cost of safety and security measures via the airport tax. With the fall in traffic, the State had granted an advance of 300 million euros to all airports for the continuity of controls. “For 2021, the amount of the advance of 250 million euros will not be enough to cover expenses,” explains Thomas Juin, president of the Union of French airports in Les Echos. 100 million euros would be missing and no additional amount has been provided for in the amending finance law. ” This problem should also arise in 2022, with a deficit that could still reach 180 million.

7:50 a.m. 60,000 Interrail passes offered by the European Commission to young people to travel through Europe. After a one-year hiatus linked to the Covid crisis, 60,000 selected young Europeans will be able to explore Europe by train in 2022. Students only have ten days to submit their application to the DiscoverEU program. Young people must be born between July 1, 2001 and December 31, 2003. To obtain this pass, applicants must answer six questions about the European Union and the initiatives it has set up for young people. . Successful applicants will be able to travel up to a maximum of thirty days and the trip must take place between March 2022 and February 2023.

7:15 am. the Martinique University Hospital gives up imposing the health pass on its staff. The management of the CHU has decided to no longer require hospital staff to have a health pass to enter their service. The hospital center was subjected to a lively dispute from some of the staff on the health obligations which are nevertheless imposed everywhere in France. Officers who are not in compliance will need to perform a PCR test, according to a note from the facility manager.

7:10. Heated debate in the Assembly during the night on the sanitary pass until the summer of 2022. The examination of a new bill devoted to the Covid crisis, with the possibility of using the health pass until July 31 was stormy. Olivier Véran called for “not to disarm us even when the virus shows signs of weakness, (to) remain vigilant, actors, active so as not to leave the slightest hold to the virus”. For their part, elected officials from both right and left criticized a “blank check”, in a “state of exception” which is becoming “the norm”, with a country which for the last six years has lived for more than three years. under different states of emergency, between the attacks and the health crisis.

7 hours. Mexico accuses the WHO of “negligence” in not approving Sputnik. The Mexican president has been asking the WHO for a week to approve the Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese vaccine CanSino. He denounced the behavior of the WHO. “They’ve been on this for a long time […], I would say that it is rather negligence. ”



6:40 am. A commission of inquiry wants President Jaïr Bolsomanaro to be indicted for his management of the Covid crisis in Brazil. A Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (ICC) of the Brazilian Senate will demand the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for a series of “intentional” crimes during the Covid-19 pandemic which has left more than 600,000 dead in his country. The commission retained nine counts against Jair Bolsonaro, including “crime against humanity” and “prevarication”. This commission does not have the power to initiate legal proceedings itself, but its revelations could have a considerable political impact, as polls already show Jair Bolsonaro losing to ex-left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva one year away from the presidential election.

6.30 a.m. The Gates Foundation is investing $ 120 million for access to the anti-Covid pill. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced this investment to facilitate access for poor countries to promising treatment for Covid-19 in pill form. The American laboratory Merck has developed a drug, molnupiravir, which greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death when taken in the first days of infection. This treatment with tablets, which is therefore easy to administer, offers a much awaited alternative to vaccines, in particular for countries experiencing difficulties in accessing the latter. Its authorization is currently under evaluation by the United States Medicines Agency (FDA).

6:25 am. Moscow orders health restrictions. The city of Moscow has ordered its first health restrictions since the summer. The authorities of the Russian capital have ordered the compulsory vaccination of 80% of the employees of the services, against 60% currently, by January 1, 2022. The town hall also ordered the confinement of all unvaccinated over 60 years of the 25 October to February 25 and the teleworking of “at least 30%” of company staff.

6:20 am. Compulsory vaccination for parliamentarians in Canada. From now on, Canadian parliamentarians will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to sit in the House of Commons from the end of November.

6:15 am. Daily record of deaths in Ukraine. Ukraine has recorded 538 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, a record in this eastern European country hit by a new epidemic wave worsened by sluggish vaccination.

6:10 am. A new variant under surveillance in the UK. The British government, faced with an increase in Covid-19 contamination, has indicated that it is monitoring very closely “a new sub-variant spreading in the United Kingdom. At the moment, it has not been established that it is more contagious.

6:05 am. Bulgaria imposes a health pass. Bulgaria, vaccination dunce within the European Union, has announced the establishment of a health pass to try to counter the sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. This certificate will come into force Thursday in restaurants and hotels as well as in cultural places, sports halls and sporting events.