Discover the new jury of “The Voice”, you will be very very surprised!

As the anniversary season of “The Voice” draws to a close, the production has already embarked on some big changes for the next edition of the singing competition. Starting with the jury. According to our exclusive information, Jenifer, Mika and Zazie will no longer be in the game. This is not really surprising news given the recent tensions that have erupted between Jenifer and the production of the show. Indeed, the singer had threatened during the filming of “The Voice All Stars” to crash the filming after the elimination of one of her talents, Al.Hy. “I’m shocked. I’m leaving the show. I’m not continuing,” she said before interrupting the filming of “The Voice All Stars” for long minutes.

Change also for the Kids





Suddenly, the production made a radical decision. According to our exclusive information, the jury of “The Voice” will change! For the adult season, Nolwenn Leroy, Amel Bent, Florent Pagny have already signed. On the other hand, to occupy the fourth red chair, negotiations are still underway with Calogero and Gims. If Amel Bent and Florent Pagny have already been tele-hook coaches, Nolwenn Leroy, Calogero and Gims are embarking on a new adventure.

The adult edition of “The Voice” isn’t the only one to see big changes. On the Kids side, the production chose Julien Doré, Louane, Kendji Girac and Patrick Fiori! Four talents who will have the heavy task of accompanying young singers in search of success.

