disruptions to be expected on the traffic of buses and trams Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Monday 25 October

As part of a social movement, the UNSA union of Keolis DijonMobilités has filed a strike notice for the days of Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Monday 25 October. The circulation of trams and buses will be affected.
Friday October 22:
From 5:30 am to 8:30 pm: a tram every 10 minutes
From 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.: a tram every 15 minutes
The Lianas will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last passage downtown)
B11 and B12 will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 25 minutes
B14, B15 and B16 will circulate according to a bus every 35 to 40 minutes
CoroL, B10, B13, B18 and F42: no traffic
Normal operation: City – B17, B19, B20, B21, B22 – F40, F41, F43 – P30, P31, P33 – Express – Bus Class’ – Pleine Lune – DiviAccès
No evening BUS network
The DiviaMobilités agency will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. No reservation by phone for the DiviAccès, Flexo and Proxi services.
Saturday 23 October:
From 5:30 am to 8:30 pm: a tram every 15 minutes
From 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.: a tram every 30 minutes
The Lianas will circulate according to a bus every 25 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last passage downtown)
B11 and B12 will circulate according to a bus every 25 to 35 minutes
B10, B13, B16 and F42 will circulate according to a bus every 40 to 50 minutes
Corol – B14 – B15 – B18: no traffic
No evening BUS network
Normal operation: City – B17, B19, B20, B21, B22 – P30, P31, P33 – Full Moon – DiviAccès
The DiviaMobilités agency will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. DiviaServices central open according to usual hours.
Monday October 25:
From 5:30 am to 8:30 pm: a tram every 6-8 minutes
From 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.: a tram every 15 minutes
The Lianas will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last passage downtown)
B11, B12, B18 will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 25 minutes
B13, B14, B15 and B16 will circulate according to a bus every 35 to 40 minutes
Corol – B10 – F42: no traffic
No evening BUS network
Normal operation: City – B17, B19, B20, B21, B22 – F40, F41, F43 – P30, P31, P33 – Express – DiviAccès
The DiviaMobilités agency open according to the usual hours. DiviaServices central open until 4 p.m.
Free 24-hour DiviaVélodi subscription during strike days
On all three days of the strike, the 24-hour DiviaVélodi subscription will be exceptionally free thanks to the code 102021. You can also find real-time traffic information on divia.fr and on the app DiviaMobilities, or on 03.80.11.29.29 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.