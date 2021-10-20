More

    disruptions to be expected on the traffic of buses and trams Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Monday 25 October

    Technology


    As part of a social movement, the UNSA union of Keolis DijonMobilités has filed a strike notice for the days of Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Monday 25 October. The circulation of trams and buses will be affected.

    Friday October 22:

    From 5:30 am to 8:30 pm: a tram every 10 minutes
    From 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.: a tram every 15 minutes

    The Lianas will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last passage downtown)
    B11 and B12 will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 25 minutes
    B14, B15 and B16 will circulate according to a bus every 35 to 40 minutes
    CoroL, B10, B13, B18 and F42: no traffic
    Normal operation: City – B17, B19, B20, B21, B22 – F40, F41, F43 – P30, P31, P33 – Express – Bus Class’ – Pleine Lune – DiviAccès
    No evening BUS network

    The DiviaMobilités agency will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. No reservation by phone for the DiviAccès, Flexo and Proxi services.

    Saturday 23 October:

    From 5:30 am to 8:30 pm: a tram every 15 minutes
    From 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.: a tram every 30 minutes


    The Lianas will circulate according to a bus every 25 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last passage downtown)
    B11 and B12 will circulate according to a bus every 25 to 35 minutes
    B10, B13, B16 and F42 will circulate according to a bus every 40 to 50 minutes
    Corol – B14 – B15 – B18: no traffic
    No evening BUS network
    Normal operation: City – B17, B19, B20, B21, B22 – P30, P31, P33 – Full Moon – DiviAccès

    The DiviaMobilités agency will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. DiviaServices central open according to usual hours.

    Monday October 25:

    From 5:30 am to 8:30 pm: a tram every 6-8 minutes
    From 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.: a tram every 15 minutes

    The Lianas will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last passage downtown)
    B11, B12, B18 will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 25 minutes
    B13, B14, B15 and B16 will circulate according to a bus every 35 to 40 minutes
    Corol – B10 – F42: no traffic
    No evening BUS network
    Normal operation: City – B17, B19, B20, B21, B22 – F40, F41, F43 – P30, P31, P33 – Express – DiviAccès

    The DiviaMobilités agency open according to the usual hours. DiviaServices central open until 4 p.m.

    Free 24-hour DiviaVélodi subscription during strike days

    On all three days of the strike, the 24-hour DiviaVélodi subscription will be exceptionally free thanks to the code 102021. You can also find real-time traffic information on divia.fr and on the app DiviaMobilities, or on 03.80.11.29.29 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe 11 facts to know about the evening of the Champions League: MU and Ronaldo miraculs, cursed Lukaku, Coman on fire … – Football
    Next articleWhat is “Maid”, the hit miniseries on Netflix?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC