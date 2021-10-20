disruptions to be expected on the traffic of buses and trams Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Monday 25 October

As part of a social movement, the UNSA union of Keolis DijonMobilités has filed a strike notice for the days of Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Monday 25 October. The circulation of trams and buses will be affected.

Friday October 22:

From 5:30 am to 8:30 pm: a tram every 10 minutes

From 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.: a tram every 15 minutes

The Lianas will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last passage downtown)

B11 and B12 will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 25 minutes

B14, B15 and B16 will circulate according to a bus every 35 to 40 minutes

CoroL, B10, B13, B18 and F42: no traffic

Normal operation: City – B17, B19, B20, B21, B22 – F40, F41, F43 – P30, P31, P33 – Express – Bus Class’ – Pleine Lune – DiviAccès

No evening BUS network

The DiviaMobilités agency will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. No reservation by phone for the DiviAccès, Flexo and Proxi services.

Saturday 23 October:

From 5:30 am to 8:30 pm: a tram every 15 minutes

From 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.: a tram every 30 minutes





The Lianas will circulate according to a bus every 25 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last passage downtown)

B11 and B12 will circulate according to a bus every 25 to 35 minutes

B10, B13, B16 and F42 will circulate according to a bus every 40 to 50 minutes

Corol – B14 – B15 – B18: no traffic

No evening BUS network

Normal operation: City – B17, B19, B20, B21, B22 – P30, P31, P33 – Full Moon – DiviAccès

The DiviaMobilités agency will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. DiviaServices central open according to usual hours.

Monday October 25:

From 5:30 am to 8:30 pm: a tram every 6-8 minutes

From 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.: a tram every 15 minutes

The Lianas will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last passage downtown)

B11, B12, B18 will circulate according to a bus every 20 to 25 minutes

B13, B14, B15 and B16 will circulate according to a bus every 35 to 40 minutes

Corol – B10 – F42: no traffic

No evening BUS network

Normal operation: City – B17, B19, B20, B21, B22 – F40, F41, F43 – P30, P31, P33 – Express – DiviAccès

The DiviaMobilités agency open according to the usual hours. DiviaServices central open until 4 p.m.

Free 24-hour DiviaVélodi subscription during strike days

On all three days of the strike, the 24-hour DiviaVélodi subscription will be exceptionally free thanks to the code 102021. You can also find real-time traffic information on divia.fr and on the app DiviaMobilities, or on 03.80.11.29.29 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.