    Do you really know your fuel budget? Take it for a test!

    Business


    By Service infographics

    At a time when fuel prices keep rising, check your budget with our calculator

    The prices of the main road fuels sold in France continue to rise. The government also hopes to announce in the coming days support that will reduce the bill for French motorists. In supermarkets, the price race is also engaged, especially at Leclerc, or Carrefour.

    But, do you really know your fuel budget?


    By indicating in the tool below the annual mileage traveled by your vehicle as well as its average consumption (in number of liters per 100 kilometers, a figure generally accessible via the data displayed on the dashboard), you will immediately discover what your car costs. And what it could cost you in the near future if gasoline prices remain on the rise. Essential data so as not to underestimate your real fuel budget.

    If you are unable to view this interactive tool correctly, click on this link.

    The calculation of the annual budget takes into account the average fuel prices in France during the week of October 15, 2021. Ministry data.


