Does proximity to a park boost the value of your home?

Since the health crisis, the French have dreamed of having a green space, that’s understood. But for those who stay in large urban centers, the private terrace or balcony remains most of the time financially inaccessible. It is for them that the real estate appraisal site Meilleur Agents measured the impact on prices of the proximity of a park or a garden. Unsurprisingly, the greenery easily accessible on foot causes an increase in prices but it is obviously much less than that generated by the presence of a balcony or a terrace.

In the 11 main French cities, parks or gardens within walking distance trigger a price increase of 3.3% (for accommodation within 5 minutes) to 1.1% (for those requiring 10 to 15 minutes). As a reminder, terraces and balconies boost prices by 11.6%, according to a study published by the same site for the same cities last June. A logical difference when we know the scarcity of terraces and balconies in some cities when more than one in two apartments sold (55% to be precise) is located within 15 minutes of a park or a garden.





Paris relegated to 4th position

Going into more detail, city by city, however, we see very significant differences between metropolises. For the three cities at the top of this ranking Bordeaux, Lille and Toulouse, the impact exceeds 10% while it is zero for 5 other municipalities: Rennes, Nantes, Lyon, Marseille and Nice. Referring to the top three, Barbara Castillo Rico, head of economic studies at Meilleur Agents notes: “It is interesting to note that these 3 cities ideally combine proximity to a park or garden and location in a popular district. Like Toulouse, where the Jardin de Plantes is located between the Le Busca district and the city center, a particularly attractive location, and where prices for an apartment peak at € 5,699 / m². ”

Champion of this ranking, Bordeaux is very dear to the presence of greenery: up to + 12% for a property located less than 5 minutes away and all the same + 5.8% for an apartment located less than 15 minutes away. On the side of Lille, there is an additional cost of 11% when you are very close to the greenery and 10.3% in Toulouse. Behind this top trio, we find Paris and Montpellier (+ 8%) and Strasbourg (+ 7%). The fact that the capital is not on the podium can be explained according to Best Agents by the abundance of parks, gardens and squares in Paris where 65% of the goods sold are located within 15 minutes of a green space.