Donald Trump attacks Colin Powell and “his mistakes” after his death

One of the pet peeves of the former Republican president, Powell died at the age of 84 of complications related to Covid-19 and cancer, drawing tributes from across the American political spectrum, including the Democratic President Joe Biden.

UNITED STATES – Colin Powell “made lots of mistakes, but hey, let him rest in peace!” Donald Trump assured this Tuesday, October 19, in a scathing press release published the day after the death of the former secretary of State under George W. Bush.

A tone deemed too consensual by Trump, who said he hoped to benefit from such a concert of praise at his own death.

“Wonderful to see how the disinformation media deals with the late Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and notoriously the so-called weapons of mass destruction. I hope that will happen to me one day too, ”wrote the former business mogul.

Donald Tump also accused Powell of being “a so-called Republican,” “always quick to attack other Republicans,” a criticism he often leveled at the man who was the first African-American to hold the leadership positions. of the army staff then secretary of state.

Colin Powell has always been very critical of Donald Trump. In 2016, he backed Hillary Clinton against the billionaire, and four years later announced his decision to vote for Joe Biden, accusing the Republican president of “lying all the time.”

