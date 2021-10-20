Game news Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: a patch that puts everyone on an equal footing with two characters planned

Characters only reserved for Dragon Ball Z owners: Kakarot on Switch, Gotenks and Vegeto are now playable on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Bandai Namco released the update yesterday.

Happiness never comes alone

Released on January 17, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot also arrived on Switch on September 24, a year and a half after the original release. An additional delay that allowed the Switch version to be more packed than its elders. However, Bandai Namo had promised to catch up with the other media and it is now done.

Gotenks and Vegeto finally on PC and consoles

Released in September, the Switch version of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is a more complete version than the base game. It includes the main campaign, but also the two parts of the extension A new power awakens. In addition, this Switch edition also arrived with new content since it includes two narrative arcs dedicated to Vegeto and Gotenks, allowing them to be unlocked and played. A special treatment that ended today: on Twitter, Bandai Namco announced the arrival of Vegeto (Vegeta + Goku) and Gotenks (Goten + Trunks) on PC and consoles.





But that’s not the only addition the publisher has made to the game developed by CyberConnect 2 (Demon Slayer, Naruto). Besides Gotenks and Vegeto, the Switch version also benefited from several difficulty levels. A functionality restored with this patch 1.81 of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Easy mode and Hard mode are now integrated on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Patch 1.81 Notes List Fixed lag issues Fixed bugs that prevented the game from working. Fixed performance and stability fixes. Other minor changes.