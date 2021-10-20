EDF’s solution to repair the latest anomalies validated by ASN

The Flamanville EPR was initially scheduled to be commissioned in 2012. AFP / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

The Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) ruled on Wednesday, October 20, “Acceptable” the solution proposed by EDF to repair the latest problem to date on the site of the European pressurized nuclear reactor (EPR) in Flamanville (Manche), that of the so-called “tapping” welds, while requiring additional elements.

The nuclear gendarme explains that he is not opposed to the installation of a retaining collar on these pipe connections suffering from a “Design deviation”, thus avoiding more complex repairs for EDF which would have threatened the start-up of this new generation reactor at the end of 2022, after already ten years of delay.

ASN “Considers that the solution proposed by EDF is acceptable in principle” corn “Will give a final decision when EDF has provided the expected elements concerning the demonstration of the efficiency of the device, the design, manufacturing and operating requirements applicable to the clamps and the quality of the implantation welds around which these clamps will be mounted “, she explains in a note.





Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Presidential election: nuclear power, a subject that divides the candidates for 2022

Three possible repair options

“We have no objection in principle to the proposed solution, but EDF remains on the side of finalizing the design of this solution and asking ASN on the basis of a technical file so that we can to conclude definitively “, explained to Agence France-Presse (AFP) Julien Collet, deputy director general of ASN.

ASN made public in March a design deviation reported by EDF concerning three taps of the main primary circuit – in which the water which cools the reactor core circulates – of the EPR under construction. The tapping corresponds to the part of a pipe which connects it to another. There were three options: consolidate the nozzles with retaining collars, cut and replace the sections in question and repair the welds. Only the first made it possible to meet the schedule, which has already experienced significant delays.

“EDF does not mention the need to review its schedule for the implementation of this system” collar, while the other solutions would have taken ” several years “, says Mr. Collet.

The Flamanville EPR, whose construction began in December 2007, was to be commissioned in 2012, but its site was affected by many setbacks and additional costs.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Why nuclear power is coming back