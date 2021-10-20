Electric car: towards an extension of the ecological bonus of € 6,000?

As gasoline and diesel prices soar, the government is reportedly considering extending the € 6,000 ecological bonus when buying an electric car. Economic support or pre-presidential election gift?

While gasoline and diesel prices are reaching new heights (prices observed in Paris on Wednesday October 20: € 2.09 per liter of SP95 and € 1.92 for diesel) and that the government has still not done announcements concerning any fuel check, it would consider extending the ecological bonus of € 6,000 when buying an electric car, according to The echoes (paid item)

This should delight the professionals of the automotive sector who will meet on October 26 during the great day of the automotive platform (PFA), whose president is Luc Chatel, former Minister of National Education in France (2009-2012 ).





Concretely, the ecological bonus of € 6,000, previously € 7,000, dedicated to the purchase of an electric vehicle of less than € 45,000 was to be reduced by € 1,000 on January 1, 2022. Finally, the measure would be postponed by six months , ie July 1, 2021. Ditto for plug-in hybrid vehicles for which the ecological bonus is currently € 1,000. Companies would not be left out, which benefit from an ecological bonus of € 4,000 for the purchase of a 100% electric vehicle for less than € 45,000.

On the other hand, still according to The echoes, the question dealing with “Price thresholds on which these bonuses would apply” would not have “Not yet decided”. As a reminder, the maximum bonus of € 6,000 applies to electric vehicles whose purchase price does not exceed € 45,000, and within the limit of 27% of the purchase price. Beyond € 45,000 and up to € 60,000, the bonus rises to € 2,000, for individuals and professionals alike.

If the ceiling of € 45,000 were to decrease, the number of eligible vehicles would be directly impacted and would weaken a little more a French automobile market which is struggling to regain color. Not to mention the halt to an electrified automotive market that is growing slowly, but surely every month.