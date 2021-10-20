Elizabeth II, 95, turns down senior citizen award

The Queen of England has turned down an award reserved for the elderly by a British magazine because she believes she does not meet the criteria.

This magazine, which claims a “light” alternative to a press “obsessed with youth and celebrity”, revealed to have proposed to Buckingham Palace to present its prize “The Oldie of the Year” (“the former of the year “) to the sovereign, on the throne for nearly seven decades.

He published on Tuesday the rejection letter sent on August 21 from the Scottish castle of Balmoral, where the queen spends the summer ends, and signed by her deputy private secretary Tom Laing-Baker.





“His Majesty thinks that we have the age that we feel and therefore does not think that we meet the criteria to accept,” he said.

Philip, “Oldie” of the year in 2011

After having spent successive confinements at Windsor Castle near London and despite speculation about a withdrawal after the death in April of her husband Philip, Elizabeth II has recently participated in many public engagements.

Last week, she was seen walking in public with a cane, a first since 2004. Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, received the “Oldie” of the Year award in 2011, on his 90th birthday.