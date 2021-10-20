Elizabeth II ill: Forced to rest, the queen cancels an official trip

Would the health of Her Majesty Elizabeth II be faltering? As soon as she is due to travel to Northern Ireland, the 95-year-old Queen has “reluctantly accepted the medical advice to rest for the next few days“Buckingham Palace said. The palace spokesperson added that the Queen was very”disappointed“of not being able to honor its commitments in the British province. The widow of prince Philip wished despite everything”best wishes to the people of Northern Ireland“and is”looking forward to going there in the future“A royal source also said there was”no reason to be worried“as to the Queen’s health and that this decision has nothing to do with possible contamination by the coronavirus.

It must be said that the queen is not unemployed these last days. She was also present at the opening of the Welsh Parliament but also at the huge reception organized at Windsor Castle for the delegates of the Global Investment Conference October 19, 2021 where we could find in particular Boris Johnson and Bill Gates. At the end of the month, Elizabeth is also due to attend the events related to the Cop26 climate change conference. Like her grandson Prince William who said he was angry at not seeing more environmental action, the Queen urged nations to “take up the challenge for avoid problems related to climate change. “





A few days ago, the queen was surprised to simply be banned from alcohol by the royal doctors. A very hard decision for her majesty who is a big fan of all types of alcohol. “The Queen was told to give up her evening drink, which is usually a martini, a family friend told the magazine Vanity Fair. It seems a little unfair that at this point in her life she has to give up one of her rare pleasures“.

Asked by the Daily Maythe, Dr Martin Scurr, general practitioner, had given his opinion on these new recommendations made to the queen. He explained: “I don’t think if you only get one, two, or even three units a day by the age of 95, it will make a difference to your health if you stop. It may be a personal decision, but I am wondering if he has not been prescribed a drug with which it is better not to drink …“Would the queen hide from her subjects an illness which forces her to rest and to stop alcohol altogether?