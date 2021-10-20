Elyon – Distribution: 500 codes to unlock a “Red Parrot” mount from Elyon to win

Elyon is now officially launched in the West. To better discover the world of MMORPGs, we are teaming up with Kakao Games to distribute 500 codes, each allowing you to unlock an Elyon “Red Parrot” mount.

Update (5:30 p.m.) : the bundle of codes we received does not appear to be functional. We contacted the teams of Kakao Games. While waiting for a solution, we are interrupting the distribution of the codes, while waiting to be able to restart it as soon as possible. With your apologies for the inconvenience.

Update (7 p.m.) : the codes are now functional. The distribution is therefore relaunched. Thank you for your patience.





After early access for a few days and then maintenance for a few hours this afternoon, the Western version ofElyon has just been officially launched in free-to-play, for all European and North American players. As part of this launch, players who log in regularly over the next few days will receive various in-game bonuses. But to facilitate his first steps in the game and discover the world of Elyon in good company, we are teaming up with the publisher Kakao Games to distribute 500 codes now, which allow each to unlock a “Red Parrot” mount.

To get one of these mounts, go now to our MMO Games-Contest pages or directly here:

Distribution: 500 Elyon “Red Parrot” mounts to be won

The first to claim their code will receive it immediately by e-mail (while stocks last). For a few hours, distribution is reserved for regular contributors to JeuxOnLine (having published at least one message on our forums during the last 30 days), before opening to all curious in the evening.

To unlock the mount, go to the official website to create an account or connect to an existing account, before accessing this page. Then all you have to do is enter your code in the “use a code” field, and click on “Confirm”. Notice to collectors!