Elyon – The MMORPG Elyon launches in the West and in free-to-play

After being launched in South Korea late last year, Elyon Finally announced itself in a western version, notably translated into French. This western version of the studio’s MMORPG Bluehole went through several phases of testing over the summer, before launching into early access last Sunday (for players who have invested in a pack) and the game is finally officially launched today as free-to -play, accessible to all curious – Elyon is subject to technical maintenance in order to make the transition between early access and its free-to-play commercial version.





For the occasion, Elyon is launching on two servers, one for European players, the other for North American players, and Kakao Games promises additional servers should the influx of players require them.

As is often the case with Asian MMORPGs, the launch comes with a series of bonuses for first players: the developer promises in particular daily in-game rewards for each day of connection until November 16 and for players who cannot immediately connect from Twitch drops are promised to viewers who will watch a few hours of Elyon’s stream.

For the record, Elyon is betting on both PvE and PvP gameplay. Along with a phase of leveling, the MMORPG offers several instances for lovers of cooperative mechanics. The game is especially betting on clashes between players, whether in the open universe of the MMORPG (aside from progression and quests) or within the framework of vast battlefields that promise major clashes in which he Group strategies will need to be deployed to win against players from opposing factions.

To be discovered today (at the end of the maintenance, initially scheduled for 4 p.m.), localized in particular in French and in free-to-play – the game client can be downloaded from the official site.

