Emmanuel Macron wants to avoid the sling

ANALYSIS – The executive will unveil by the end of the week a device to help face soaring prices at the pump. While the battle for purchasing power agitates the presidential campaign, the head of state hopes to avoid a return of “yellow vests”.

Blue fear of “Yellow vests”. While the pre-campaign seemed to engage on exclusively sovereign themes – in particular identity and immigration – a formidable surprise guest has appeared in the public debate in recent days. This is the explosive question of purchasing power, which crystallized around rising fuel prices. Under the pressure of soaring oil prices, the price of diesel reached historic records last week, at more than 1.53 euros per liter, while that of gasoline continues to soar. “You should never, ever put your finger in a debate on purchasing power, alarms a minister of weight. We lose every time, because no matter how much we give, it will never be enough.” Too late.

Almost three years to the day after the vast protest of 2018 – the violent weekly demonstrations had lasted several months – some roundabouts were once again occupied