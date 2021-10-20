EnjoyPhoenix fights against eating disorders: “I have had a relapse for 2 months”

Always very frank and unfiltered, Enjoyphoenix revealed to suffer from a very disabling health problem on October 18, 2021 on Instagram during a question and answer session with his subscribers. If Henri PFR’s girlfriend seems to be on the right track in her battle against acne, some old demons from the past have unfortunately resurfaced in her life: eating disorders (or TCA). Asked by an Internet user who asked him “Where are you at TCA level without indiscretion?“, the influencer, whose real name is Marie Lopez, replied:”I’ve been trying to avoid this question for some time because to be honest I’ve been relapsing for about 2 months …“





This shit didn’t decide to let go of me

Visibly affected by her symptoms, she confides: “I thought it was far behind me but unfortunately a lot of events trigger defense mechanisms in me, including the TCA … All that to say that this shit has not decided to let go of me, and I No matter how hard I struggle sometimes, it comes back full blast without my noticing it and it’s already too late. In short, no need to elaborate, I do everything I can to get through it once again and I know that I will get there, but each trigger that I see brings me back to the lowest each time …“

This summer, the young woman – who has more than 5 million subscribers on Instagram – had unveiled photos of her body in a bikini on social networks. With these pictures, the pretty brunette wanted to ease Internet users by recalling that stretch marks and cellulite affected all women. “I told myself that even if it means posting a photo of my ass on Insta, as much as it is for a good cause“she commented with a lot of humor.