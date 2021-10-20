Eric Zemmour on the Covid: “The French have become aware of the decline of our country”

During a conference of Eveilleurs, an association close to La Manif pour Tous, in Versailles on Tuesday evening, Eric Zemmour strongly criticized the management of Covid-19 by the government, and particularly Emmanuel Macron.

“I think the French have really become aware, there, of the decline of our country,” he said. And to illustrate his point by quoting: “the masks, the respirators, all these shortcomings that we have known (…) the hospital, the French health system that we thought was the best in the world, etc., etc. … ”

Eric Zemmour also criticized the way in which President Emmanuel Macron handled the crisis, denouncing a “mixture of pathos, pseudo-lyricism and brutality”. The polemicist thus returned to the “We are at war”, pronounced six times by the Head of State on March 16, 2020 during the speech announcing the first confinement. An expression he considers “grotesque”. “To be at war with a virus is crass stupidity,” he added.





Eric Zemmour, who is still not officially a candidate for the presidential election, continues the promotional tour of his book “France has not said its last word”. A tour with the allure of “campaign”, which led him this evening to meet the Catholic electorate close to La Manif pour Tous.