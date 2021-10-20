Éric Zemmour points a gun at journalists: “Horrifying” for Schiappa, he calls her back “a fool”

Éric Zemmour was visiting this Wednesday, October 20 at the Milipol Paris 2021 show, a meeting devoted to internal security. A scene makes the buzz, when the polemicist points a sniper rifle at journalists.

Visiting the Milipol lounge, Eric Zemmour poses with the sniper used by the Raid. “It’s not laughing anymore, eh… Back off! », He said to the press pic.twitter.com/oXKsGlZ4qG – Lucas Burel (@L_heguiaphal) October 20, 2021

A sequence immortalized and shared on Twitter by Lucas Burel, editor of L’Obs magazine. “It’s more laughing there eh … Go push yourself! Step back!”, We hear him launch, hilariously, to the journalists present. As soon as it was published, this video provoked many indignant reactions, including that of the Minister for Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa.

Aiming at journalists with a weapon and telling them to “back off! Is not funny.

It is horrifying. Especially after having seriously said that he wanted to “reduce the power of the media.” “

In a democracy, press freedom is no joke and should never be threatened. https://t.co/L9kOPN0zD6 – ud83c uddeb ud83c uddf7 MarleneSchiappa (@MarleneSchiappa) October 20, 2021

“It’s horrifying. Especially after having seriously said that he wants to reduce the power of the media,” she reacted, referring to a proposal made by the quasi-candidate on October 16. “In a democracy, press freedom is no joke and should never be threatened,” added the minister.

“Marlène Schiappa is a fool”

As the visit continues, one of the journalists targeted by Eric Zemmour, Paul Larrouturou, from LCI, shows him the minister’s tweet. It then indicates that “Marlene Schiappa is a fool“and that he did it” for a laugh. “





The one who is not yet a candidate then tried to defuse the controversy. Justifying his act as being humor.

We lost it, the reactions of the political class are already pouring in. “This man is only a mountebank. A man of television and spectacle. A hoax”, launches the LREM deputy of Paris Hugues Renson. “To play a journalist to amuse the gallery and surf on the saddest passions … Chilling”, adds his colleague from Haute-Savoie, Marion Lenne.

Asked about this beginning of controversy by BFMTV in the aisles of the living room, Eric Zemmour judged “Marlène Schiappa’s reaction” grotesque “and” ridiculous “. Even wanting to be rather threatening.” When someone attacks me I hit 3 times harder . Let them all be warned “.

Asked about @MarleneSchiappa at the Milipol salon, É Zemmour: “Ms. Schiappa is a fool. Grotesque. Ridiculous. The French laugh at her, it’s not the first time. She’s the one who insults me. When I am attacked I hit 3 times harder. Let them all be warned. ” @BFMTV pic.twitter.com/DZ1KlviBuY – Anne Saurat-Dubois (@annesaurat) October 20, 2021

Beyond humor, it is good to remember, as do our colleagues from Huffington Post, that the handling of weapons is subject to rules which are cited in this report of the staff of the armed forces on “security measures to be applied to instruction and training during the execution of technical and tactical shootings”.

On page 18 of this document, we find these recommendations, which apply even to the most seasoned shooters: “Rule n ° 1: a weapon must always be considered loaded. Rule n ° 2: never point or point or let the barrel of a gun point at something you don’t want to destroy “. Two principles which, if they are flouted, represent a real danger.