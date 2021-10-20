Eric Zemmour points journalists with a gun, Marlène Schiappa denounces a “horrifying” gesture

“In a democracy, press freedom is not a joke and should never be threatened, “reacted the Minister for Citizenship.

“Horrifying”. This is the word chosen by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior Marlène Schiappa to describe the attitude of the far-right polemicist Eric Zemmour, potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election. The latter, who openly said he wanted to remove the powers to the media, had fun Wednesday, October 20 to target journalists with a sniper rifle during the visit of the Milipol show, arousing the indignation of Minister Marlène Schiappa.

Aiming at journalists with a weapon and telling them to “back off! Is not funny.

It is horrifying. Especially after having seriously said that he wanted to “reduce the power of the media.” “

In a democracy, press freedom is no joke and should never be threatened. https://t.co/L9kOPN0zD6 – MarleneSchiappa (@MarleneSchiappa) October 20, 2021

In this video, Eric Zemmour tries out a sniper used by the Raid before telling reporters: “No more laughing eh, push yourself, step back!” “There was no political message, no threat”, then justified the potential far-right candidate to the press. It was “for fun”, he also assured Paul Larrouturou, the LCI reporter targeted by Eric Zemmour.

Let us be precise, Zemmour points towards us a Sniper baptized “ULTIMA RATIO”, used by the RAID to kill at 800 meters, magazine 10 shots, mounted with a silencer.

“For laughs” he assures when I ask him about the weight of this symbol. #Zemmour # milipol2021 #linstantPoL pic.twitter.com/1JeAm8dm6D – Paul Larrouturou (@PaulLarrouturou) October 20, 2021

“We have checks and balances which have become power, that is to say justice, the media, minorities. We must take power away from these checks and balances.”, said the polemicist during a conference that looked like a meeting on Saturday in Béziers.