    Eric Zemmour points journalists with a gun, Marlène Schiappa denounces a “horrifying” gesture

    In a democracy, press freedom is not a joke and should never be threatened, “reacted the Minister for Citizenship.

    “Horrifying”. This is the word chosen by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior Marlène Schiappa to describe the attitude of the far-right polemicist Eric Zemmour, potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election. The latter, who openly said he wanted to remove the powers to the media, had fun Wednesday, October 20 to target journalists with a sniper rifle during the visit of the Milipol show, arousing the indignation of Minister Marlène Schiappa.

    In this video, Eric Zemmour tries out a sniper used by the Raid before telling reporters: “No more laughing eh, push yourself, step back!” “There was no political message, no threat”, then justified the potential far-right candidate to the press. It was “for fun”, he also assured Paul Larrouturou, the LCI reporter targeted by Eric Zemmour.

    “We have checks and balances which have become power, that is to say justice, the media, minorities. We must take power away from these checks and balances.”, said the polemicist during a conference that looked like a meeting on Saturday in Béziers.


