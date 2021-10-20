Éric Zemmour takes aim at journalists, “horrifying” for Marlène Schiappa

A sequence immortalized and shared on Twitter by an editor of the magazine The Obs. ”It’s not laughing anymore, eh… Go push yourself! Go back! ”, We hear him hilariously say to the journalists present. As soon as it was published, this video provoked many indignant reactions, including that of the Minister for Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa. “It’s horrifying. Especially after having seriously said that he wanted to ‘reduce the power of the media’, ”she reacted, referring to remarks made by the quasi-candidate this Saturday in Béziers. “In a democracy, press freedom is no joke and should never be threatened,” she added.

POLICY – Pointing a high-precision rifle used by the Raid like children playing water pistols, that’s the idea Eric Zemmour this Wednesday, October 20 at the Milipol Paris trade fair, a meeting devoted to internal security. On the sidelines of his visit to convey the image of a candidate concerned about sovereign questions , the polemicist amused himself by aiming a weapon at the numerous journalists who surrounded him.

Aiming at journalists with a weapon and telling them to “back off! Is not funny. It is horrifying. Especially after having seriously said that he wanted to “reduce the power of the media.” “ In a democracy, press freedom is no joke and should never be threatened. https://t.co/L9kOPN0zD6

“When you aspire to eminent office, you know that the maintenance of order and the handling of weapons require seriousness and respect. This man is only a mountebank. A TV and entertainment man. A hoax ”, deplores for his part, the LREM deputy of Paris Hugues Renson. “Play a journalist to amuse the gallery and surf on the saddest passions…

Chilling ”, increases his colleague from Haute-Savoie, Marion Lenne.

In addition to the lightness with which the essayist thus stages himself, several observers point out that Eric Zemmour’s gesture contravenes “elementary rules” of safety when handling a weapon. Rules that are cited in this report of the staff of the armed forces on “security measures to be applied to instruction and training during the execution of technical and tactical shootings”.

On page 18 of this document, we find these recommendations, which apply even to the most seasoned shooters: “Rule n ° 1: a weapon must always be considered as loaded. Rule n ° 2: never point or let the barrel of a weapon point at something that you do not want to destroy ”. Two principles which, if they are flouted, represent a real danger.

See also on The HuffPost: Zemmour fans take back his anti-Islam discourse without filter