Espalion: a McDonald’s in Aubrac, a crime of lèse-majesté or a supplement for the territory?

The establishment of the brand raises the question of the place of fast food restaurants in Aubrac.

Espalion has had his McDonald’s since Tuesday. After several months of work, the brand’s seventh establishment opened in Aveyron, at the gates of Aubrac. In this territory where the cows are queen, the labeled farm beef is on the menu of all the restaurants and the gastronomy symbolized by the Bras house, in Laguiole does the most famous fast food in the world have its place?

Without a doubt for Eric Picard, the mayor of the town, who is well aware of the opposition encountered by the project, which he has supported from the start. “This restaurant participates in the municipal desire to rejuvenate the territory and create a meeting place for young people who are keen to meet there. It is not a place where they will come every day, it should not be forget that they were bred with aligot-sausage and local values, but they will go regularly. This also creates an element of attractiveness for employment. ” And the chosen one to emphasize that among the six executives in the establishment, three come from elsewhere and have settled in the territory.





“Today McDo is a landmark”

As for the question of setting up a fast-food brand in the heart of Aubrac, renowned for its quality meat, the brand recalls that 80% of its raw materials are of French origin and that it employs 234 cattle farms in Occitania, and around 130 in the Massif Central area, part of which is in Aveyron. Michel Neyrolles, owner of the neighboring Super U and the La Bouysse shopping area, a pure native of Spain, sees no incompatibility. “Today, the consumer is multichannel, he breathes. For me, there is no opposition with current restaurants. Even with me, who has a snack bar selling burgers in my supermarket. , I do not consider that we are competitors. ”

Eric Picard, the mayor of Espalion nods. “We must not put Aubrac and McDonald’s in opposition, he continues. Today McDonald’s is a benchmark. We can be against it, but we will not remake the world. We must accept this change. If we do not take into account this change, we prepare to die. “