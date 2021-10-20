Europe acquires a fleet of maritime surveillance drones

The European maritime surveillance agency signs a contract with CLS, a subsidiary of CNES, which will deploy drones at the request of the Member States.

Strengthen surveillance of the coasts of the European Union in order to intervene more quickly in the event of accidents, illicit trafficking or even accidental or intentional spillage (deballasting, in marine terms) of water contaminated with oil at sea: c t is the objective of the European Maritime Surveillance Agency (EMSA), created in 2003, after the Erika accident.

The Agency announced this morning the signing of a first contract with CLS, a subsidiary of the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES), to supply a fleet of maritime surveillance drones. This contract, worth 30 million euros over four years, provides for the provision of four drones at the request of the Member States of the European Union. This is a first in Europe. ” EMSA can initiate two simultaneous deployments of two drones on behalf of two EU countries. These drones are used in addition to the satellite surveillance resources grouped together within CleanSeaNet. This is the first time that a solution enlisting civilian drones has been deployed for maritime surveillance missions », Explains Stéphanie Limouzin, deputy general manager in charge of the development of CLS.

1300 km of flight range

The CNES subsidiary acquired these drones from the Portuguese manufacturer Tekever. ” We had some difficulties in identifying the right industrial partner. We indeed need devices specifically adapted to civilian maritime surveillance, which are both very durable and autonomous. », Emphasizes Stéphanie Limouzin. With a range of 1300 km round trip, the drones whose silhouette evokes that of a small plane display 180 kilos on the scale with a wingspan of 8 meters. They carry several sensors such as video cameras and an infrared night vision system as well as maritime radar and GSM network detectors. “ Thanks to specific equipment, the illuminator, they can monitor boats at night and approach in order to see their registration. », Specifies the Deputy Director General of CLS.





As soon as a request is registered, CLS takes care of transporting the drones, installing the control center and providing the pilots who operate the devices remotely if necessary. These devices are autonomous and equipped with satellite communications to communicate with the control station, transmit in real time the data and images collected and change their mission according to the evolution of the situation.

Identify offending vessels

This fleet of drones should enable EMSA to ” tighten the stitches »Around the potential culprits of accidents, malicious acts of pollution, illegal fishing campaigns, but also traffickers of all kinds (drugs with go-fast boats, migrants trying to reach the United Kingdom, Spain or Greece by sea). It should also make it possible to identify offending vessels and trigger the intervention of the authorities in the context of rescue or boarding operations, more quickly.

This new European service should be operational in a few months, according to CLS, once the flight authorizations have been obtained from the DGACs of the countries of the European Union. Given the areas to be monitored – the European Union has 71,928 million km of coastline – other contracts could follow, in order to strengthen this fleet of drones.

Acquisition of the Meteodyn nugget

In addition, CLS announced this morning the acquisition of the French nugget Meteodyn, a specialist in wind engineering, meteorology and climate which provides onshore wind farm operators with wind forecasts in order to help them. to gain in efficiency in the production of electricity. This in-depth expertise from Meteodyn is complementary to that of CLS, which has developed similar applications for offshore wind farms. The acquisition also opens the doors for CLS to the Chinese market where Meteodyn is present.