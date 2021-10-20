Europe ends up after Nestlé forecasts



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS END ON THE RISE

by Claude Chendjou

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended on a positive note on Wednesday and Wall Street was also trading green at mid-session amid moderate equity market gains amid investor concerns over the impact of rising costs on business outlook.

In Paris, the CAC 40 ended up 0.54% to 6,705.61 points. The British Footsie took 0.08% and the German Dax 0.05%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index advanced 0.13%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.33% and the Stoxx 600 0.32%.

Investors are on the lookout for signs to measure the impact of disruptions in global supply chains on business results.

In particular, they monitor the forecasts of companies facing rising costs, labor shortages and supply difficulties.

The market is counting on a rebound of 47.6% in profits from the Stoxx 600 in the third quarter according to the latest Refinitiv-IBES figures.

VALUES

The commodities compartment, down 0.87%, following the decline in most base metals, weighed on the trend in Europe.

The mining groups Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and BHP lost 0.94%, 3.25% and 0.27% respectively.

In Paris, Renault (-2.77%), red lantern of the CAC 40, accentuated its decline after information from Reuters that the manufacturer expects semiconductor shortages to deprive it of production this year of at least 300,000 vehicles, a third more than its previous estimate.

In terms of results, Kering fell by 0.58%, as a result of sales deemed disappointing for the Gucci brand in the third quarter.

The Dutch semiconductor manufacturing equipment specialist ASML (-3.79%) was penalized for targets deemed disappointing despite quarterly results above expectations.

Nestlé’s optimistic full-year organic growth forecast (+ 2.66%), on the other hand, pushed up Reckitt Benckiser (+ 0.64%) and Unilever (+ 0.84%) after l warning issued Tuesday by Procter & Gamble on its costs.

A WALL STREET





At the time of the close in Europe, the Dow Jones was up 0.48%, the Standard & Poor’s 500 by 0.39% and the Nasdaq by 0.10%, the indices being supported by the strong results of the pharmaceutical groups despite the continuing concerns about tensions in supply chains.

Abbott Laboratories (+ 2.78%), Biogen (+ 0.22%) and Anthem (+ 7.46%) benefit in particular from the increase in their annual forecasts.

Netflix, on the other hand, fell by 1.32%, the day after the publication of its results, which nevertheless showed a number of subscribers higher than forecasts. The stock, however, has gained 18.2% since the start of the year.

CHANGES

At forex, the dollar index (-0.11%), which measures the fluctuations of the greenback against a basket of benchmark currencies, is hesitant, alternating one foot in the red, another in the green, before the publication at 6:00 p.m. GMT of the US Federal Reserve’s White Paper on which the institute relies for its November meeting.

The euro, which is trading around 1.1643, is practically stable against the dollar.

It thus touched a new high of four years against the yen at 114.69 and the euro again gives ground, to 1.1631 dollars against more than 1.1650 before the opening of the European markets.

The pound sterling is traded at $ 1.3817 (+ 0.2%), a one-month high against the greenback, and 84.20 pence against the euro, a peak of 20 months against the single European currency. Forex traders believe that below consensus figures for UK inflation in September will not stop the Bank of England from raising rates soon

On the cryptocurrency side, bitcoin reached an unprecedented level of $ 67,016.50 during the day, surpassing the record of $ 64,895 reached on April 14, the day after the launch of the first American index investment fund (ETF) backed by the most known from virtual currencies.

RATE

In the bond market, the yield on ten-year Treasury bills continues to climb, to 16,364%, in anticipation of a tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.

In Europe, the ten-year German Bund yield ended virtually unchanged at -0.122%.

OIL

Oil, penalized in the morning by a possible control of coal prices in China, whose rise is one of the main causes of the surge in the price of a barrel in recent weeks, started to rise again in mid-session after the publication of weekly figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Its report shows that stocks in the United States fell further last week as demand remains strong. Brent is up 0.14% to $ 85.20 a barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 0.49% to $ 83.37.

(Report Claude Chendjou, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)