More

    Evergrande abandons the plan to sell 50.1% of a subsidiary for 2.2 billion euros

    Business


    EVERGRANDE IS ABANDONING THE PROJECT TO SELL 50.1% OF A SUBSIDIARY FOR 2.2 BILLION EUROS

    EVERGRANDE IS ABANDONING THE PROJECT TO SELL 50.1% OF A SUBSIDIARY FOR 2.2 BILLION EUROS

    HONG KONG (Reuters) – Evergrande on Wednesday said it had given up on selling a 50.1% stake in its property services subsidiary to a division of the Hopson Development group, bad news for the struggling Chinese giant, which is trying to avoid default on payment.


    If the deal to sell a majority stake in Evergrande Property Services had been successful, the deal would have amounted to HK $ 20.04 billion (€ 2.2 billion), Evergrande said.

    The two companies said in separate statements that they were unable to agree on the terms of the deal.

    With a debt of more than 300 billion US dollars (257.6 billion euros), which is the most indebted real estate group in the world, Evergrande defaulted on several bond maturities, raising fears of possible bankruptcy.

    Listing of Evergrande, Evergrande Property Services and Hopson Development securities, suspended since October 4, should resume on October 21.

    (Arundhati Dutta report, French version Laetitia Volga, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleÉric Zemmour points a gun at journalists: “Horrifying” for Schiappa, he calls her back “a fool”
    Next articleClub World Cup return in early 2022 with Chelsea, traffic jam ahead on schedule

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC