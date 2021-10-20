Evergrande abandons the plan to sell 50.1% of a subsidiary for 2.2 billion euros



EVERGRANDE IS ABANDONING THE PROJECT TO SELL 50.1% OF A SUBSIDIARY FOR 2.2 BILLION EUROS

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Evergrande on Wednesday said it had given up on selling a 50.1% stake in its property services subsidiary to a division of the Hopson Development group, bad news for the struggling Chinese giant, which is trying to avoid default on payment.





If the deal to sell a majority stake in Evergrande Property Services had been successful, the deal would have amounted to HK $ 20.04 billion (€ 2.2 billion), Evergrande said.

The two companies said in separate statements that they were unable to agree on the terms of the deal.

With a debt of more than 300 billion US dollars (257.6 billion euros), which is the most indebted real estate group in the world, Evergrande defaulted on several bond maturities, raising fears of possible bankruptcy.

Listing of Evergrande, Evergrande Property Services and Hopson Development securities, suspended since October 4, should resume on October 21.

