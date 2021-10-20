Evergrande fails to sell 50% of its main subsidiary

The scenario of an upcoming default by the Evergrande group is becoming clearer. The Chinese real estate group announced on Wednesday the failure of negotiations with the Chinese developer Hopson Development to sell it a 50.01% stake in its subsidiary Evergrande Property Services. A sale that was to bring the group, in serious difficulty facing a debt of 300 billion dollars, about 2.6 billion dollars in liquidity. What to face the next deadlines of repayment of its bond debt.

This failure thus makes it highly probable that the group will default on payment on the financial markets when several coupons have not yet been paid the previous month, on a global amount of $ 113 million in bond debt. But the group took advantage of a grace period of 30 days granted before the default by the rating agencies, which should end on a strain next Friday.

These negotiations between the two real estate groups justified the suspension of the listing of Evergrande and Hopson. Suddenly, the Chinese giant announced the resumption of its listing in Hong Kong on Thursday. A listing that promises to be difficult, while the group has lost 80% of its market capitalization since the start of the year, even though it has warned that it could “Not being able to honor its financial obligations”.

A weakened sector

The group’s difficulties are also spreading oil over the entire development and construction sector in China, where new housing prices are down (around 1% on average, according to Bloomberg agency estimates). The real estate sector has been one of the engines of growth in the Chinese economy in recent years (nearly 30% of GDP according to some estimates).

For now, still no sign of the public authorities to try to bail out the real estate group. Last week, the Chinese central bank tried to reassure the markets by indicating that the risk of contagion to the financial system of a possible bankruptcy was manageable.





But each week brings its share of bad news from Chinese promoters also in turmoil. In the opinion of a majority of experts, the fall of the Evergrande house could above all weigh on Chinese growth, already slowed down by the health crisis, energy supply disruptions and bottlenecks in the chains. of production.

