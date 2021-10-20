Facebook could change its name

According to the specialized site The Verge, it would be for the social network to underline its wish to focus on the creation of its “metaverse”.

Don’t call me Facebook anymore. According to the specialized site The Verge, Facebook could announce a name change next week.

It would be for the social network to underline its wish to concentrate on the creation of its “metaverse”, these environments of shared virtual worlds combining virtual reality and augmented reality.

A rebranding could also serve to further separate the futuristic work Zuckerberg is focusing on from the scrutiny Facebook is currently undergoing for how its social platform operates today. An increasingly criticized operation.





Not a first

Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of the US digital giant, is expected to speak on the social network’s name change at the Connect conference on October 28, but the name could be released sooner, according to The Verge.

Facebook isn’t the first tech company to change its name as its ambitions grow. In 2015, Google completely reorganized under a holding company called Alphabet, in part to signal that it was no longer just a search engine, but a conglomerate. And Snapchat was renamed Snap Inc. in 2016.