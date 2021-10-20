Facebook plans to change its name: what will be the new identity of the social network?

By Cécile D. Posted on October 20, 2021 at 3:08 p.m.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and boss of Facebook, wants to change the name of his famous social network, in order to launch his metaverse. We tell you more.

Having dominated the social media market for over 10 years, Facebook wants a change. The platform created by Mark Zuckerberg could adopt a new name next week, according to information from the specialized site The Verge.

This new identity would allow the social network to raise awareness of the metaverse and to link this world-famous network to the innovative and intriguing project of the American entrepreneur, a project of shared virtual worlds that Mark Zuckerberg is trying to set up.

What is the metaverse? Mark Zuckerberg, by linking his social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp) and Horizon, his immersive digital universe – halfway between a video game and a video conference platform -, wants to create a world between virtual reality and augmented reality. In this digital space, users will be able to play, chat, attend classes or shows, work with other people, buy objects …

“ I think the metaverse is a big part of the next chapter of the internet, the one that will follow the mobile revolution.. And the metaverse is also part of the future of our company “, Affirmed the boss of Facebook in an interview given to The Verge, and relayed by Release.

Some also believe that a name change would make it possible to stand out from a few casseroles and to forget the recent ones. scandals that have tarnished Facebook’s reputation, including the most recent: the whistleblower Frances Haugen who accuses Facebook of prioritizing profit over user safety.

The site The Verge believes that Mark Zuckerberg could speak on this new identity no later than October 28. This new name could also make it possible to link, under a single identity, all the activities of the group owned by the American entrepreneur. Thus, Facebook companies, Instagram, Whatsapp, Oculus, Horizon and other ancillary activities would be grouped together under an umbrella company.