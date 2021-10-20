Facebook: the social network plans to change its name next week, after 17 years under this identity

A small revolution for the nearly 3 billion users of the social network. After 17 years known as Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg could soon unveil the new identity of the web giant.

Facebook plans to change its name next week to underscore its desire to focus on creating its “metaverse”, The Verge website reported Tuesday (October 19th), citing a source familiar with the matter.

Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of the US digital giant, is expected to speak on the social network’s name change at the Connect conference on October 28, but the name could be released sooner, according to The Verge.





Support a strategy

A metaverse refers to environments of shared virtual worlds, which people can access through the internet. The term can refer to digital spaces, made more realistic by the use of virtual reality or augmented reality.

The name change would likely position the Facebook app as one of several products from a parent company, which would also oversee groups like Instagram, Whatsapp, Oculus and more, the report adds.

Facebook declined to comment.