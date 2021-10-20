More

    Facebook: the social network plans to change its name next week, after 17 years under this identity

    Technology


    A small revolution for the nearly 3 billion users of the social network. After 17 years known as Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg could soon unveil the new identity of the web giant.

    Facebook plans to change its name next week to underscore its desire to focus on creating its “metaverse”, The Verge website reported Tuesday (October 19th), citing a source familiar with the matter.

    Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of the US digital giant, is expected to speak on the social network’s name change at the Connect conference on October 28, but the name could be released sooner, according to The Verge.


    Read also – A digital parallel universe: what is the metaverse, this real-world lining that Facebook dreams of?

    Support a strategy

    A metaverse refers to environments of shared virtual worlds, which people can access through the internet. The term can refer to digital spaces, made more realistic by the use of virtual reality or augmented reality.

    The name change would likely position the Facebook app as one of several products from a parent company, which would also oversee groups like Instagram, Whatsapp, Oculus and more, the report adds.

    Facebook declined to comment.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThree NBA franchises exceed $ 5 billion in valuation | NBA
    Next articleCamélia Jordana, Isabelle Huppert, Irina Shayk … shower of stars for a chic evening

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC