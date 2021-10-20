Facebook wants to change its name as early as next week

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly preparing to announce a new name for the Facebook company reflecting his ambitions in the metavers.

Failure ? What failure? Problems with the effect of Facebook on society? Ah good ? No, the important thing is to talk about the metaverse. Facebook has launched a new communication plan a few days ago, the timing of which seems very appropriate to turn your head away from problems and immerse yourself in your dream: the “metavers”.

True fad of the tech bubble for several months, the “metavers” means to make it simple the desire of many brands to reproduce the success of Fortnite without saying too much. The metaverse must allow us to meet in an alternative virtual space for social events such as concerts, cinema screenings or even video games. It is a platform, but only accessible through a virtual avatar. This is exactly what Fortnite offers today outside of the famous Battle Royale when it offers you to discover Tenet or the concert of Travis Scott.





Facebook would change its name, but Facebook remains

In this communication plan, the next major date would be Facebook’s Connect conference dated October 28, 2021. Mark Zuckerberg would like to discuss the idea of ​​changing the company name. Today, what unites WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Oculus under one banner is called “Facebook”.

With this name change, Facebook would become the simple social network whose popularity seems to decrease day by day, a simple product like any other of a larger company with a more innocuous name. A few days earlier, Facebook announced the creation of 10,000 jobs in Europe to develop its metaverse.

Impossible to know the new name for the moment, but it would carry in him the ambition of Mark Zuckerberg to create this famous metaverse. The idea of ​​changing the name of the group would obviously have nothing to do with the low popularity of the “Facebook” brand. As The Verge reminds us, the social network is at the center of a political debate in the United States after the damning testimony of Frances Haugen before the American Congress.

All this is obviously reminiscent of the creation of Alphabet in 2015. Until that date, the Google company shared the same name as the search engine despite its numerous projects in many fields. The creation of the parent company Alphabet made it possible to clarify the structure of the company, even if the Alphabet logo is not found on any product.

See you on October 28 to discover the company’s new name and hear a lot about the Metaverse.