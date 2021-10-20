Faced with “Squid Game” in schools, Blanquer calls on platforms and parents

POLICY – The phenomenon is taking on such a scale that it delights Netflix, but also worries in schools. The worldwide popularity of the South Korean series Squid Game and its excesses in the playgrounds even pushed the Minister of National Education to react on Tuesday, October 19.

Invited on LCI, Jean-Michel Blanquer called for a collective “responsibility” in the face of the broadcast of the program combining social allegory and extreme violence while featuring characters from the most marginalized fringes of South Korea.

In the series, the desperate participants agree to submit to traditional children’s games, such as “1, 2, 3, Sun” in order to win 45.6 billion won (approximately 33 million euros). In the event of loss, on the other hand, death awaits them.

“Parental control for real”

“It is obvious that there is the responsibility of the platforms (…), we have seen that it is normally prohibited for under 16s, perhaps we should consider measures to allow parental control to true on such subjects ”, evoked the minister while the channel showed that many young pupils knew the series.