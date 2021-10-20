Faced with “Squid Game” in schools, Blanquer calls on platforms and parents

LCI capture
POLICY – The phenomenon is taking on such a scale that it delights Netflix, but also worries in schools. The worldwide popularity of the South Korean series Squid Game and its excesses in the playgrounds even pushed the Minister of National Education to react on Tuesday, October 19.
Invited on LCI, Jean-Michel Blanquer called for a collective “responsibility” in the face of the broadcast of the program combining social allegory and extreme violence while featuring characters from the most marginalized fringes of South Korea.
In the series, the desperate participants agree to submit to traditional children’s games, such as “1, 2, 3, Sun” in order to win 45.6 billion won (approximately 33 million euros). In the event of loss, on the other hand, death awaits them.
“Parental control for real”
“It is obvious that there is the responsibility of the platforms (…), we have seen that it is normally prohibited for under 16s, perhaps we should consider measures to allow parental control to true on such subjects ”, evoked the minister while the channel showed that many young pupils knew the series.
“This is something that I have been discussing with social media platforms lately since a kid isn’t supposed to go to social media until 13 years old. However, they are doing it and therefore we must now make the platforms responsible ”.
“Don’t leave children alone in front of the screens”
“There is of course the responsibility of the parents, we will not achieve anything if we do not have a commitment from the parents to verify more what is happening”, he also estimated. “Don’t leave children alone in front of the screens”.
“In the case of Squid Game, these are games that then have an influence on the playground in terms of dangerous games (…) we have alerted both school directors and college principals to these phenomena in a way that there is attention ”, assured Blanquer.
The South Korean dystopian drama, which launched at the end of September on Netflix, set a viewing record, reaching more than 110 million households in less than a month. Either the best serial start on the platform, according to the latter.
The phenomenon Squid Game is the latest manifestation of South Korea’s growing influence on the global cultural scene, following the K-pop sensation BTS and Parasite, Palme d’Or at Cannes and the first film in a language other than English to win the Oscar for best film.
See also on The HuffPost: What “Squid Game” on Netflix Says About South Korean Society