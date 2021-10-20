Faced with the explosion of the Covid-19, the big cities are finally toughening their health measures – Liberation

Moscow and St. Petersburg are introducing new anti-Covid restrictions in an attempt to curb the acceleration of a rampant epidemic since the summer.

Compulsory confinement for those over 60 unvaccinated from October 25 and until February 25, compulsory vaccination of 80% of public service employees (against 60% currently) by January 1 and telework for at least 30 % of company staff. The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, on Tuesday ordered an strengthening of anti-Covid measures as the epidemic continues to worsen in Russia, especially in large cities.

These new measures echo those announced Monday by the vice-governor of St. Petersburg, Boris Piotrovsky. From November 1, the second city of the country will introduce a health pass system (complete vaccination or negative test of less than seventy-two hours) for access to sporting or cultural events bringing together more than 40 people. This measure will be extended on November 15 to swimming pools, fitness centers, theaters, cinemas, museums and circuses, and from December 1 to restaurants and shops.





Only 32.3% of inhabitants vaccinated

Russia, and in particular Moscow, the main focus in the country, has been facing a new epidemic wave since this summer, like other countries in Eastern Europe. In recent days, the country has continued to beat its daily death records from Covid-19. On Tuesday, he recorded 1,015 deaths in twenty-four hours, unheard of since the start of the pandemic. In Moscow, the number of contaminations has increased rapidly since mid-September and is now around 6,000 new daily cases, according to government figures. Nationally, some 33,000 infections are detected every day.

However, the national authorities refuse to introduce strict restrictions or containments, for fear of further weakening an already fragile economy. But several regions, at their level, have decided to reinstate the obligation to present a health pass to access public places. Wearing a mask also remains uncertain.

If Russia is now particularly affected by the coronavirus, it is also because it suffers from a low vaccination rate, with only 32.3% of inhabitants fully vaccinated, according to the count from the Gogov site. What push the Kremlin to call this Tuesday the Russians to be “More responsible” and get vaccinated against Covid-19. And the spokesman of the executive, Dmitry Peskov, to drive the point home: “We are used to blaming the state for everything. But at the same time, the position of the country’s citizens must be more responsible. ”