Fake health pass scam in Occitania: athletes, doctors … a dozen people arrested

A 20-year-old young woman who worked at the Muret vaccination center, near Toulouse in Occitania, is suspected of having organized a vast traffic of health passes. The scam would relate to a hundred fake passes.

Ten people are suspected of having participated in a massive scam. Our colleagues from La Dépêche du Midi reveal that they are suspected of being involved in a network of false vaccination certificates. A young woman allegedly distributed fraudulent documents with the help of a couple of friends. More than 100 fake health passes have been published.





Muret vaccinodrome at the heart of the matter

During the summer, organizers called on young volunteers to strengthen the workforce at the Muret vaccination center. One of them was to collect the questionnaires and issue the vaccination certificates. In this context, a young woman would have notably had access to the codes of the doctors responsible for consultations. She is suspected of having taken the opportunity to generate QR codes on demand, as revealed by our colleagues.

Who are these people suspected of being involved?

The investigation made it possible to find a large part of the beneficiaries throughout France, among whom are nursing staff, physiotherapists, a professional athlete and the young woman from the vaccination center according to The Dispatch. At least ten of them are currently auditioned.

Police custody must last until Thursday or Friday. The Toulouse public prosecutor’s office should communicate more fully on this file.