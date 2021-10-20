Famous and Unexpected Actor Joins Prequel Series, The Continental

Series The Continental, which will serve as a prequel to the saga John wick, added a famous and rather unexpected actor to his cast.

If we can find actor Ian McShane (American God’s, Deadwood) in the next John Wick: Chapter 4, which continues its international filming, the character of Winston Scott will nevertheless change interpreter for the prequel The Continental. After revealing new parts of his mythology in previous films, the Lionsgate saga will continue to expand its universe by taking a particular interest in the origins of the hotel, which serves as a refuge for hired killers, but also in the often ambiguous motivations of its manager.

The series will take place in 1975, and will follow a young Winston who has not yet found an actor to play him. If we also expect an appearance from a young Charon, the concierge of the New York establishment played by Lance Riddick at the cinema, it’s a new character that was first announced.

Ian McShane in the costume of Winston

According to Deadline, the first name to join the cast is none other than Mel Gibson (Mad Max, The lethal Weapon) who will play an unknown character named Cormac, of which it is impossible at this stage to specify the role or the importance in the history. If it is not necessarily surprising to find him in the franchise which will soon include Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada or even Clancy Brown, the Oscar-winning filmmaker in 1996 for Braveheart as best director had not turned to television series for over a decade. The last time he appeared in a series was in 2004 and 2005 during a few episodes of the Savages (which he also produced and partly directed), then before that, at the very beginning of his career, notably in The Sullivans.





Mel Gibson in The Expendables 3

After getting lost in recent years in obscure productions like Force of nature, Fatman, Where Boss Level – except for the very good Dragged over the asphalt of 2019 -, Mel Gibson could therefore give a boost to his faltering career by joining a popular action license (through the back door, of course). The Continental will be a three-part, 90-minute mini-series produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz, which will air it three nights in a row in the United States at an undetermined date in 2022. However, no information has yet been released for the French release.