Fast boarding, catering included … the SNCF will pamper the most fortunate

To counter the arrival of competition on Paris-Lyon, its most profitable high-speed link, the SNCF is working to occupy all the niches, from the resurrection of the classic train to the move upmarket in the TGV.

” The competition will come at the end of the year. We’ve been preparing for years “, Notes Alain Krakovitch, director of Voyages SNCF (the main lines). It is the Italian company Trenitalia which is pointing its nose. It must launch its high-speed Frecciarossa (literally “red arrow”) trains on Paris-Lyon ” at the end of the year “.

While Trenitalia has not yet announced when it will start its service, it has started to promote it, announcing four classes ” for all tastes and all comforts “.

An offer for the less fortunate

Faced with this attack on the emblematic TGV line which has just celebrated its 40th anniversary, SNCF has launched the “Riposte” program.

For the less fortunate travelers, it launched two round trips per day in Ouigo, its low-cost TGV, in July 2020. A formula that “ works very, very well

“, According to Mr. Krakovich.

Next March, the public company will once again run classic trains with two round trips per day between Paris-Bercy and Lyon-Perrache via Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Melun, Dijon, Chalon-sur-Saône and Mâcon… in 4 45 hours to 5.15 hours from start to finish, when TGVs take less than 2 hours.

As for the 22 daily classic TGVs (Inoui), we rather play the card of moving upmarket. All trains running between the two largest French cities will be new by mid-2022 (and at least renovated in early 2022). They will be able to transport more travelers, thanks in particular to the elimination of many squares.

Three classes

It is especially in first class that the SNCF puts the package. ” We really plan to level up », Explains Jean Rouche, director of the South-East axis. With more space, power outlets, USB outlets for everyone, and, ” to readjust the tie or lipstick, a vanity mirror “.





A new offer, called “Business Première”, completes the offer. The seats are the same as in the first one, but according to the SNCF passengers have the right to access to the lounges, fast boarding, a multimedia portal and an offer of refreshments and / or light meals (a salad and a pastry) included in the price of the ticket. Plus the possibility of changing trains as you want.

On Paris-Lyon on Tuesday evening, a ticket cost 76 euros in second, 87 euros in first and 142 euros in Business Première. Without the reduction cards on which the SNCF relies a lot.

” We believe in it a lot “, Affirms Mr. Krakovitch, who wants to reconquer the” pros “. ” If what we set up in Paris-Lyon is conclusive, we can generalize it between Paris, Bordeaux, Rennes and Strasbourg. “

” Our goal is to remain the benchmark for high speed in France and in Europe for the long term. », Underlines Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs. Finally, the first “TGV M” of the next generation, expected in 2024, will circulate on Paris-Lyon.