Fauve Hautot, exasperated, slaps her partner Tayc during rehearsals!

Fauve Hautot wears a first name that sticks perfectly to his skin! Feline, wild and with a fiery character: the star dancer of Dance with the Stars lights up the floor at each of her performances. This year, it is the singer Tayc who has the joy of being his partner. And the artist is even very close to his partner. “She looks a lot like me. She has a very harshness in her way of being and imposes a great rigor on herself. She’s like a teacher who expects a lot from you. She doesn’t even need to get upset, you can tell energy. What she gives off. She has a great desire to explode everything and makes me feel it. But she is very educational and in a good mood “, he confided to Télé-Loisirs a few weeks ago.

The interpreter of the title Le Temps, aged 25, will undoubtedly revise his judgment after the last rehearsal spent with his teacher of chic, charm … But above all shock! On the images unveiled by MYTF1 this Wednesday, October 20, fans of the show have seen a certain rapprochement between the partners, but perhaps not the one they expected!





The couple got together to prepare a dance that promises to cause a sensation, namely a Paso Doble. This Latin dance is originally a military march: “It’s a fight”, moreover explained Fauve Hautot to Tayc during rehearsals. The one who has been in a relationship for many years with Jules Renault, therefore expects her student to be disciplined, attentive and (…)

