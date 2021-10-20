FC Barcelona – Dynamo Kiev (1-0): Pique erases Messi from the shelves but does not remove doubts

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman’s unwanted list

After the rout against Bayern Munich (0-3) at Camp Nou and the same price endured in Lisbon against Benfica (0-3), the main thing for FC Barcelona tonight was to beat Dynamo Kiev. It has been done and, while waiting for the result of the match between the Germans and the Portuguese, it leaves hope for Barça to qualify for the round of 16 of the spring. This 1-0 against the Ukrainians is the first Catalan success in the Champions League since … December 2, 2020, almost a year! Since then, FCB lost at home against Ronaldo’s Juventus (0-3) on the last day of the group round then against PSG in the 8th (1-4; 1-1).

Even more incredible, the goalscorer of the evening, Gerard Piqué, scored Barcelona’s first goal in the Champions League in 2021! Indeed, the two Barcelona goals against PSG had been signed Lionel Messi. Tonight, the great defender deceived the Ukrainian goalkeeper in the 36th minute on a recovery with the flat of the right foot at the far post. A history of FC Barcelona which succeeds the ultimate legend of FC Barcelona, ​​it is a nice wink. And to tell the truth, that’s all we will remember from this evening.

Fati, Agüero and Coutinho preserved for the Clasico

Because what was dull in the game, once again! Joan Laporta has decided to maintain her confidence in Ronald Koeman, for lack of means to fire him or for lack of a credible replacement, or even both. But the Barcelona evils in the game are still present. And even ubiquitous! We are really bored in front of this team whose opponents understood that by muzzling Memphis Depay, they had done all the work at the defensive level. Luuk De Jong is useless and the other midfielders not sharp enough offensively. Koeman had decided to leave Fati, Agüero and Coutinho on the bench, in particular because he did not want to take risks with the first two, just returned from injury, before Sunday’s Clasico. We will know against Real Madrid if his choice paid off. For tonight, anyway, it wasn’t a good idea!





