FC Barcelona – Mercato: After Pedri, a new XXL extension is looming before the Clasico

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

It is Ansu Fati’s turn to extend with Barça. After Pedri recently who extended his lease at FC Barcelona until June 2026 with a clause at 1 billion euros, Mundo Deportivo revealed on Tuesday that Barça would have reached an agreement with the player’s agent, the famous Jorge Mendes (also agent of Cristiano Ronaldo) to extend his nugget. The Spanish media even reports that Mateu Alemany, sports director of FC Barcelona would have gone to Porto, where Jorge Mendes lives to formalize the agreement with the Portuguese agent.

For its part, Sport reports more details on this new contract. It should be a contract running until June 2027 with the key to a significant increase in the emoluments of the young Spanish striker as well as a release clause also at 1 billion euros like Pedri. “We had to accept certain conditions, but it is a fair and good contract for the club and the player, who will receive what he deserves in view of his trajectory and his room for improvement” would have declared a source close to Sport . Barça would be in the optics to officially announce this news before the Clasico against Real Madrid this Sunday.

#NoticiaSPORT 🔵🔴 ✅ Las cifras del Contrato que firmarán el Barça y Ansu Fati ✍️ @ferrancorreashttps://t.co/p9mBhM99J2

– Diario SPORT (@sport) October 19, 2021