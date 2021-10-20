More

    FC Barcelona – Mercato: After Pedri, a new XXL extension is looming before the Clasico

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

    It is Ansu Fati’s turn to extend with Barça. After Pedri recently who extended his lease at FC Barcelona until June 2026 with a clause at 1 billion euros, Mundo Deportivo revealed on Tuesday that Barça would have reached an agreement with the player’s agent, the famous Jorge Mendes (also agent of Cristiano Ronaldo) to extend his nugget. The Spanish media even reports that Mateu Alemany, sports director of FC Barcelona would have gone to Porto, where Jorge Mendes lives to formalize the agreement with the Portuguese agent.

    For its part, Sport reports more details on this new contract. It should be a contract running until June 2027 with the key to a significant increase in the emoluments of the young Spanish striker as well as a release clause also at 1 billion euros like Pedri. “We had to accept certain conditions, but it is a fair and good contract for the club and the player, who will receive what he deserves in view of his trajectory and his room for improvement” would have declared a source close to Sport . Barça would be in the optics to officially announce this news before the Clasico against Real Madrid this Sunday.

    It is Ansu Fati’s turn to extend with Barça.

    After Pedri recently who extended his lease at FC Barcelona until June 2026 with a clause at 1 billion euros, Mundo Deportivo revealed on Tuesday that Barça would have reached an agreement with the player’s agent, the famous Jorge Mendes (also agent of Cristiano Ronaldo) to extend his nugget.

    Alexandre crouzet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSeine-Maritime. A storm with gusts of wind to 100 km / h and heavy rain is coming!
    Next articleThylane Blondeau confides in her emergency operation

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC