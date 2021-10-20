FC Barcelona provides the essentials against Dynamo Kiev, RB Salzburg dominates Wolfsburg

After the evening of Tuesday during which Paris Saint-Germain notably succeeded in winning against RB Leipzig (3-2) at the Parc des Princes, the third day of the group stage of the Champions League continued this Wednesday evening. with two meetings scheduled at 6:45 p.m., including this eagerly awaited FC Barcelona-Dynamo Kiev. After their spanking received against Bayern Munich and Benfica in the first two lifts (0-3 each time), the Blaugranas were no longer allowed to make mistakes on the European scene. And it was especially necessary to follow up after the success against Valencia in La Liga (3-1). Opposite, the Ukrainian club, which had a point in Pool E thanks to a draw against the Lisbon team, wanted to create a surprise. To get this victory, Ronald Koeman started on a 4-3-3 with in particular the first tenure of the prodigy Gavi in ​​C1. Mircea Lucescu opted for a 4-2-3-1 with Supryaga leading the way.

What follows after this advertisement

In a Camp Nou not full at kick-off due to the schedule, the Culés struggled to take the game on their own, and each team offered interesting streaks, although the first opportunity was for Dest with this header. which passed just above (2nd). The Ukrainians then sought to answer Tsygankov was countered by Pique (12th). Despite this small alert, Ronald Koeman’s men gradually managed to get their foot on the ball to chain the opportunities: Luuk de Jong, very clumsy in Lisbon, first missed the frame (18th) before seeing Bushchan take him away his strike (21st). However, to force to push after another opportunity from Dest (36th), the premises opened the scoring. Still on the left side, Jordi Alba dropped a superb cross at the far post on Pique who, forgotten by the defense, shot Bushchan for the first goal of the match (36th, 1-0). Barça therefore found themselves in front at the break.





Barça not necessarily inspired

Seeing his team still struggling in the last few meters, Ronald Koeman threw Ansu Fati and Coutinho at the break, to get Luuk de Jong and Mingueza out. With two new faces on the pitch, the Blaugranas were a little more enterprising at the start of the second act, with in particular this big failure of Fati when there were solutions next to him (53rd). Coutinho, for his part, did not frame his half-volley later (71st). The match was far from exciting and with just one goal, Barça could tremble even if the clock was ticking. For his part, Mircea Lucescu saw the small flaw and multiplied the changes to try to make things happen, in vain. In an unattractive meeting, Barça therefore assured the essential with the three points and raise the head in C1. Dynamo Kiev were still looking for success on the European stage.

In the other meeting, RB Salzburg received Wolfsburg on their lawn at the Red Bull Arena. At the top of group G with four points, the premises of the day were aiming for a new success to consolidate their leadership position before Lille-Sevilla FC (9 p.m.). The German formation, it remained on two draws in C1 and had to win to pass in front of its opponent of the evening. Quickly, Adeyemi put pressure on Mbuku to recover the leather and open the scoring for the RBS (3rd, 1-0). But the visitors of the day came back quickly thanks to a realization of Nmecha a few minutes later (15th, 1-1). Finally, in the second half, RB Salzburg returned to the front thanks to a double from Okafor (65th, 77th, 3-1) to then keep this advantage. The Austrian club therefore had 7 points after three days and remained in the lead, while the Wolves were still third (2 pts).

Find the classification of the group stage here.

The results of 6:45 p.m .:

Group E

FC Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev: Pique (36th)

Group G