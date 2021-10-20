FC Nantes (1-1): Pierre Ménès decided between Petkovic and Kombouaré

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: top scorers of the decade

The Girondins de Bordeaux are hungry for more. For its 140 years of existence, the FCGB was hooked by FC Nantes of Antoine Kombouaré (1-1), the latter even considering that the Canaries would have deserved to leave with more than one point!

Vladimir Petkovic was absolutely not of this opinion and for his part affirmed that FC Nantes had to be happy not to have left Bordeaux with a defeat in the suitcases. Pierre Ménès settled “this dispute” by finally giving reason … to the coach of the Canaries!

For its 140th anniversary, Bordeaux could not do better than a draw against Nantes but in the Bordeaux context, a point it is already not so bad ”, he slipped on his blog. The FCGB will try to do better on Sunday in Lorient (3 p.m.), when the FCN will have already received Clermont the day before at La Beaujoire (5 p.m.) for the 11th day of L1.

