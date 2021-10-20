FIAC 2021: the flaming dragon Place Vendôme by Alexander Calder is revealed

By My B., Cécile D. Photos by My B. Updated October 20, 2021 at 9:40 a.m.Published October 20, 2021 at 8:27 a.m.

On the occasion of FIAC 2021, a majestic and flamboyant dragon occupies Place Vendôme, from October 21 to 24, 2021. American sculptor Alexander Calder unveils his latest creation: Flying dragon.

Each year the Place Vendôme hosts an unusual work on the occasion of the FIAC, this week dedicated to contemporary art in Paris. After the strange Elmgreen & Dragset stars in 2018 and the giant pumpkin of Yayoi Kusama in 2019, which was removed early, we discover the red dragon ofAlexander Calder.

This American sculptor, a preponderant figure in modern art, gives life to fascinating and very particular creations. The artist trained in mechanical engineering. This gives him a playful understanding of modern scientific concepts, which allows him to play with physics and redefine the world of sculpture.

To seduce and amaze Parisians, Alexander Calder draws on Asian mythological bestiary to give life to a flaming red dragon, ready to take flight.

The American sculptor succeeds in combining abstract shapes and natural curves, immobility and the illusion of movement to create a harmonious work, a statue that seems about to move. Entitled Flying dragon, this sculpture which must be enthroned Place Vendôme is as massive as it is elegant, and introduces a touch of magic to this chic district of Paris.