Finistère, Manche and Morbihan placed in orange vigilance

Météo France recommends to the inhabitants of these departments to “protect their house, to limit their movements and not to intervene on the roofs”.

Finistère, Manche and Morbihan were placed in orange vigilance to strong winds, Wednesday, October 20, from 4 p.m., by Météo France. Significant winds are already reported this Wednesday morning, but it will be necessary to be particularly vigilant in the middle of the afternoon. Gusts up to 110 km / h are expected in the evening.

A depression is widening and “glides along the southern coasts of England”, explains Météo France. This gives a gust of wind first on the Atlantic coast, which then spreads inland over the northern half of the country. In the second part of the evening the winds will gradually shift to the east and it is the Normandy coastal departments that are more concerned.