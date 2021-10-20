Finistère, Morbihan and Manche in orange vigilance for strong winds

Three departments are placed, Wednesday, October 20, in orange vigilance for strong winds. THE’alert is issued for Finistère, Morbihan and Manche, from 4 p.m. and at least until 6 a.m., Thursday.

In the first two departments, Météo-France forecasts, from the beginning of the afternoon, gusts of wind reaching 110 km / h, even 120 km / h locally. In the English Channel, the maximum expected values ​​are also between 110 km / h and 120 km / h at the coast, but could reach “Very locally” 130 km / h.

Météo France vigilance map, October 20, 2021.

In a statement, the prefect of Morbihan, Joël Mathurin, called on the population to limit their movements. “Do not walk in the forest or on the coast. In town, pay attention (…) possible falling objects. Store or secure sensitive or damaged objects ”, he advised.





This gale, first on the Atlantic coast, must then move inland, over the northern half of the country. In the second part of the evening, the winds will shift to the east and will then affect the Normandy coastal departments more, Météo-France reports.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Weather and climate: what are the differences?