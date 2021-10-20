“First Cow”, “Pleasure”, “Lost Illusions” … Films to see at the cinema this week

“The Wolf People”, an animated film by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart. CINE LOUNGE / TOMM MOORE AND ROSS STEWART

MORNING LIST

Animals, big and small, are sweeping the screens and rarely has a film week taken on the appearance of a menagerie. Since the dairy cow of First Cow, which lands by raft on the shores of Oregon, to the arachnid sneaking up the side of cardboard during a move in The Girl and the Spider. Passing through more figurative specimens, such as the violent stallions of Pleasure, that haunt the mysteries of Hollywood porn, or the dummies of the Restoration, that we see, in Lost illusions, settle their accounts through “ducks” interposed.

“First Cow”: the promise of a livable world

Kelly Reichardt will probably not have her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame tomorrow., this Los Angeles sidewalk dotted with stars bearing the names of stars. She is nonetheless one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of American cinema. Supporting evidence: the release of his new film, First Cow, variation on the time of the pioneers and film from the border to the far west of the United States, in Oregon, where the director lives.





The story of the film, which takes place in 1820, could fit on a donut recipe. Two emigrants, Otis Figowitz, known as “Cookie”, an itinerant cook and orphan who is supposed to have come from Eastern Europe, and King-Lu, a fugitive from China, set out to make donuts. These few grams of finesse in a world of brute force are the overwhelming success of the product. A trade secret explains the reason: the two budding businessmen put cow’s milk in it. Rather, milk from the only cow in Oregon – which the august representative of an English company brought in at great expense for his personal use.

Around this situation of biblical simplicity, the filmmaker realizes what one could call a total ecological film. A work in which everything – the nature of the feelings, the quality of the main characters, the spirit of the plot, and even its own making – is thought of in terms of the relationship and the right measure between man and his environment. . Jacques Mandelbaum

American film by Kelly Reichardt. With John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones, Ewen Bremner, Jared Kasowski (2:02).

“The Girl and the Spider”: the waltz of the move

Few are those who still dare to rely today on the pure language of staging. Ramon and Silvan Zürcher, brothers but also filmmakers, screenwriters, producers and editors, born in 1982 in German-speaking Switzerland, have proven their skill in the field with a brilliant graduation film, The strange little cat (2013), who chronicle a family disorder with an impressively precise metric. The Girl and the Spider extends this sophisticated writing, wanting the most ordinary situation to hide treasures of intertwined affects and feelings.

You have 81.45% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.